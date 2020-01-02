Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Jonas Brothers celebrate Miami-style New Year's Eve

Loading...

Celebrities did their best in 305 to celebrate 2020.

Everyone was seen in Miami in the new decade on New Year's Eve late Tuesday.

Images of Coco and Ice-TGetty

Snoop Dogg took the stage in the E11even megaclub for a 40-minute set that includes the hits "Gin and Juice" and "Sensual Seduction", while sharing the stage with hip hop star Ball Greezy.

Ice-T and Coco were seen partying at the Snoop table where they also celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. Also in the VIP area was DJ Irie.

Later in the night, Rae Sremmurd's rapper, Swae Lee, hit the DJ booth and shouted "No Type."

Meanwhile, in Fountainbleau, Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were seen sharing a New Year's Eve kiss on stage with wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas respectively.

In addition, there was the Winnie Harlow model and the nightlife guru David Grutman, who then went to the Liv club to enjoy a DJ Marshmello set.

We heard that Tyler Cameron was also in Liv, where they saw him looking cozy with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, a spy told Page Six.

Further down in Miami Beach, Sean "Diddy" Combs was seen in Story with his sons Christian and Justin. Diddy acted before a starry crowd that included DaBaby, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert.

Nearby, G-Eazy celebrated at Rockwell, where a super fan surprised him with champagne worth $ 5,000 at midnight.

