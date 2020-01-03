Snapchat dropped more than $ 160 million on deepfake maker AI Factory for recent video feature

Loading...

You are not officially in 2020 until you are familiar with deepfakes, those misleading videos that replace one subject with another using artificial neural networks.

While some have already used this technology to mislead the masses, Snapchat has recently spent more than $ 160 million on its own deepfake technology for hopefully less misleading purposes.

TechCrunch has confirmed previous reports from the Ukrainian site AIN.UA that first heard about Snapchat's $ 166 million purchase from AI Factory.

According to TechCrunch, the technology of AI Factory has already been put into use with a Snapchat feature that was introduced last month:

The company has acquired AI Factory, a computer vision startup with which Snap had collaborated to create Snapchat's new Cameos animated selfie-based video feature at an estimated cost of around $ 166 million.

So what is the deepfakes connection with Snapchat? TechCrunch explains:

With Cameos, launched last month, you can take a selfie, which is then automatically "animated" and inserted into a short video. The selection of video & # 39; s, currently around 150, was made by Snap, with the whole concept not unlike the concept that & # 39; deepfakes & # 39; supports – AI-based video & # 39; s that & # 39; really & # 39; look but are actually things that never really happened.

Camee is probably only the first new feature of many who come to Snapchat through the acquisition of the deepfake maker. TechCrunch notes that the company took its site offline after the acquisition, but AI Factory calls "multiple AI business solutions based on image and video recognition, analysis and processing" on their LinkedIn company account.

However, deepfake videos can be extremely defective to the naked eye, so the new technology has been a major concern in the age of propaganda. Exactly how social networks should be moderated and respond to malicious deepfakes has yet to be tested after a few incidents.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYATErbce24 [/ embed]