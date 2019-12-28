Small Lethbridge companies strategize as residents who meet large retailers for Boxing Day – Lethbridge

Loading...

Boxing Day can be a messy day for buyers, but it also offers well-known retailers the opportunity to earn a lot of money.

A local company in downtown Lethbridge, however, states that the opposite is the case, and even decides to stay closed as no sales are made on Christmas Day 2.

Courageous customers ventured on Thursday's biggest shopping day of the year.

"It's crazier than I've ever seen it here, and the staff are running around, but they were really good," said Blaine Hogg, one of Boxing Day's many shoppers.

"They'll stop and answer a question, then drive off to help someone else. So that was part of the fun – I wanted to see the mob."

Despite the increase in other popular shopping days like Black Friday, Boxing Day is still the largest sale day according to Best Buy.

Due to the insanity of finding the best deals, customers – or at least Canadian ones – have not forgotten their manners, says a Best Buy employee.

"Nobody will argue, we had a lot of products for door strikers," said Dakota Postman.

"Everyone was polite, lined up and got the products they wanted, which was really good."

However, not all companies make big profits after Christmas.

Big John's bookstore, a local shop in downtown Lethbridge, says they're closed on Christmas Day two because it's not even worth staying open.

If they were left open in the past, they could not make enough to cover their daily running costs.

Offering discounts to potential buyers did not help the shopkeeper.

"One of the biggest problems I have is that when I open up these days, I actually get two or three people," said John Pyska.

Pyska is the main organizer of a local group of companies in Lethbridge called Santa’s Circle, which tries to attract more customers for local businesses in the city center through incentives such as discounts.

At the end of the holiday, Pyska says, the group will continue with its local initiative, but under a different name.

"We will change the Facebook name and try to build it from there as a local collective company page where we try to get everyone in the region to see what other people are doing," said Pyska.

“So other companies can use it to… essentially shop locally.”

According to Pyska, the local group of companies has some plans in the coming months that will hopefully attract more customers to downtown Lethbridge all year round.

