Slurry is dumped by climate activists at Premier Ford's constituency office – Toronto

A climate activist group dumped a bunch of crap on Prime Minister Doug Ford's constituency office on Sunday morning.

The group, Extinction Rebellion, dropped the surprise shortly after 9:00 a.m. in Ford's office in Etobicoke.

Extinction Rebellion said in a press release that the crap was a response to Ontario's Auditor General, "effectively declaring a conservative provincial government's climate change pledge a lot of crap."

The Toronto police said they were called to the incident. However, there is no investigation into the situation.

It is not clear what charges the group may face.

The incident occurred a few months after Extinction Rebellion closed the Bloor Viaduct on October 7 in protest of climate change.

At the time, the group wrote on its website that the demonstration was part of a global uprising, with similar protests across the world and across Canada.

A spokesman for the Ford office said he would not respond when asked for a comment.

"We wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and hope that you will have a more productive and joyful time with your families," said a statement.

– With files from Oriena Vuong

Another sign at the Extinction Rebellion protest at Premier Doug Ford's office in Etobicoke.

