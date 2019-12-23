Slingsby advises Black Jack to shine

Loading...

"The battle between Comanche and Wild Oats is still a great one but the really interesting thing for me is that Black Jack has had some modifications and from what I can see his best performance," said Slingsby.

"I saw it on the harbor and I saw a video of it sailing offshore, I think they will be a real competitor this year.

"It was a kind of two horse race with Black Jack and InfoTrack and Scallywag outside, this year I see Black Jack really jumping in this race."

Slingsby won the Olympic gold medal in Laser 2012, nine world titles in different categories, was part of two triumphant America's Cup campaigns and was the best male sailor in the world year in 2010.

But it seems to him that the benchmark for public success in sailing is the Sydney to Hobart.

"I came back [from overseas] and anyone in Australia would hear that I am a sailor and the only thing they would say is" did you win the Sydney at Hobart? "" Said Slingsby.

"At that time I hadn't done it and they didn't really think I was a very good sailor, so in Australia this is a big problem and a very good test for the people.

"I don't really like offshore sailing, but for me it was nice to check this area to show that I can do it."

Slingsby had a fantastic year, even by its own high standards.

He led Australia to victory in the inaugural SailGP series and last week won the butterfly world championship in Perth.

He finished second at the Etchells and RC44 world championships.

"One of my best years is for sure," said Slingsby.

Its 2020 calendar will focus on defending the SailGP and Moth titles, the first starting in Sydney the last week of February.

