SkyTrain employees ratify new contract, including annual wage increases – BC

The union, which represents Metro Vancouver's SkyTrain workers, has ratified its new contract with BC Rapid Transit Company (BCRTC), officially ending the transit problem in the region.

The four-year contract, which includes a three percent annual wage increase, was signed after an overnight marathon round of negotiations early in the month that barely avoided a three-day downtime.

Tony Rebelo, President of CUPE 7000, said the ratification that took place on Sunday after four days of voting was the end of a "very challenging round of negotiations".

"We could not have reached an agreement without the commitment of the committee members, whose determination persisted in difficult circumstances," said Rebelo in a statement.

In addition to the annual wage increase, the union also provides "several improvements aimed at improving affordability and wage equity in the various occupations represented by SkyTrain employees" in the new contract.

Approximately 900 SkyTrain employees and maintenance personnel threatened to shutdown the Expo and Millennium Lines for three days from the morning of December 10, although they continue to negotiate with a mediator.

The union had no contract since August 31 and was fighting for better wages, better hours and more staff, as well as "forced overtime" proposed by the employer.

A preliminary agreement was reached minutes before the strike began. TransLink estimated that 150,000 people using the SkyTrain system daily were stranded.

The new deal was reached just two weeks after a regional bus system shutdown that was averted by a similar last minute deal.

Canada Line, whose workers are from another union, was not affected by either labor conflict. This union's current contract expires on December 31.

