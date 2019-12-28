Sky Sports Man’s Astonishing Attack on Celtic Star

Loading...

You could not invent it. On the eve of the Glasgow Derby, you have a former Ibrox player questioning the discipline of a Celtic player. Yes, it has happened!

Kris Boyd has attacked the Celtic star and his former Kilmarnock teammate Kristoffer Ajer for acting in Hartman's games today. The stubborn columnist and stutterer of Sky Sports has a problem with the way Kristoffer Ajer conducts his business in the field.

He criticizes the player for getting involved when some of his teammates are involved in shocking tackles and says Kristoffer has changed since his days at Kilmarnock.

Since he was a young man trying to find his way and his voice, there is no doubt that he would be quieter when he tried to take the note. Now, a regular first team player, Celtic fans see the Norwegian's passion on a regular basis: he can celebrate winning a serve as if he were a last minute winner and we love him for that.

He has become a more prominent player in the locker room and when he sees his teammates receive a tough trip, he instinctively approaches to help.

This is a bad trait in regards to Kris Boyd, as he wrote in his SunSport column.

KRISTOFFER AJER is one of the tallest players in Scottish football with 6 feet 6 inches.

But the Celtic defender really needs to stop acting like the great man in the field.

I played with him when I was borrowed at Kilmarnock in 2017. He was a good boy and I'm sure he still is.

He was in the gym constantly, focused on football and was determined to improve every aspect of his game.

Hard work is paying off. He is a great player for Celtic and will be key in the clash O ** F *** tomorrow.

But I look at it now and see a change. Suddenly, he wants to get involved in absolutely everything.

Why does Ajer have to try to prove that he is a tough man when he bumps into everything that is going on? Is he meant to be showing that he cares and is passionate about the Celts?