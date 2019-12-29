Sky Blues hits late to snatch points against Melbourne City

Loading...

It wasn't just the full house in Kogarah of over 17,000 that showed how much he was rolling in this match, the desperation of both sides on the field clearly illustrated how much he was at stake. Rhyan Grant and Nathaniel Atkinson de City summed it up instantly – a disgusting clash between the two left them dazed, bloody and in need of prolonged treatment.

They were allowed to play and joined in a delicate contest which the visitors took control after 22 minutes. Young Connor Metcalfe gave City a point-blank lead over a smartly kick.

Heading for the heights: Connor Metcalfe nods to put Melbourne City 1-0 in place.

Things got worse for Sydney immediately after Grant's party ended. A reckless stud challenge on Atkinson earned Grant his marching orders after the VAR turned the initial yellow card into red.

Sydney was outnumbered but far from overwhelmed, and her sharpest shooter brought them back into action before half an hour. City goalkeeper Tom Glover's fallen ball sparked mayhem in the box that ended at the feet of Adam Le Fondre. The Englishman received a loose ball with his back to the goal, and in an acute angle, but he finished with perfection and composure to make it 1-1.

City should have resumed their lead seven minutes later when Craig Noone dribbled his way through the box to set up a single finish but failed to reach the target at point blank range.

Fortunately for him, Le Fondre let him go. Ninkovic's sophisticated footwork caused Delbridge to foul inside the box to earn a penalty. The Sydney FC striker rose to the challenge and beat a strong penalty that cheated Glover but not his rear leg, putting Le Fondre's shot on the right track.

After this break, City went hunting after the break by playing larger numbers and throwing forward. Josh Brillante, Rostyn Griffiths and Atkinson joined the attack with chances from afar before substitute Adrian Luna was a few inches away from scoring a superb early kick.

For the most part, City only seemed dangerous from a distance. The defensive phalanx of Sydney FC did their job and with six minutes to play, their other marquee did their job. The barbarians threw themselves on a generous space offered by City, turned its marker and launched a powerful, precise and ultimately perfect shot in the lower corner of the net to seal a victory which makes the first division of League A begin to look like a horse race.