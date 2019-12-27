Size is important: Cybertruck is so wide that it can hardly get to the Tesla design center

Loading...

The prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck that was unveiled to the world over a month ago was filmed in motion at the Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California.

This particular Cybertruck is the same example that Tesla chief executive Elon Musk drove around Los Angeles and to Malibu shortly after the car was unveiled at a special event, streamed live around the world. It appears that this is the only functional Cybertruck prototype that Tesla has in its fleet, although a second Cybertruck model can be seen as the pickup rolls into the design center. A Tesla Roadster of the next generation is also visible in the background.

The most controversial aspect of the vehicle is undoubtedly the exterior design. Tesla has been widely criticized for the simple and angular design of the Cybertruck, making it look different from any other Tesla or pickup on the market. The bodywork itself is made from a special stainless steel exoskeleton that has no paint, apparently in an attempt by the car manufacturer to reduce costs and competitively praise the truck for ICE-powered alternatives.

Three variants of Cybertruck are offered. At the base of the range, a copy with a rear-wheel drive engine will be priced at $ 39,900. A step higher in the range brings customers to the mid-tier Dual Motor AWD version priced from $ 49,900. Last but not least, the tri-motor AWD model will be priced from $ 69,900 and promising linear performance that was previously unthinkable for such a large and heavy pickup.

