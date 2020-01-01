Sixers players claimed more responsibility after losing to Indiana

Loading...

The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the craziest teams in the NBA this year. Their peaks, such as the Christmas Day cutback in Milwaukee dollars, suggest they are able to win a title, while their peaks make them look like a squad that may have difficulty in the first two rounds of the playoffs to leave again.

The most recent example of the latter was a 115: 97 loss to the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Eve. While Joel Embiid was injured, in the fourth quarter Philly was still 30 points behind a team without Victor Oladipo Pacers who had Malcolm Brogdon on the floor for only eight minutes. Bad days happen, but for the Sixers – who are 23-13 years old and are in the sixth game of the Eastern Conference – they show up more often than you expect.

After the defeat, two players decided to address some issues that they believe currently exist in the locker room. Tobias Harris, who was struggling with the loss to Indiana, believes that players are currently lacking "ownership".

"To be honest, I think we have to look each other in the eye, look at ourselves in the mirror, and judge and take responsibility for our own individual play," said Harris. "And then you find out where we can be better as a man individually and come to the table and try to put it together as a team."

The phrase "Looking in the Mirror" was repeated by Ben Simmons, while Josh Richardson called for more accountability in the locker room and was partly to blame for not wanting to call teammates one of the team's newer players.

"I don't think there is enough accountability in the locker room right now," Richardson said. "I think we have a couple of new people who don't want to step on their toes – me too. I feel like we just play and don't compete against each other so often. There were games we played in and it was great, but if things are not going well we have to be accountable to each other. I think a lot of our problems start here. "

Despite the strong Boston Celtics mood of 2018-19 that the team has given up so far – with the obvious difference that the forthcoming free star agency is not appearing in this squad – it is a problem to find that something is wrong and is repairing must be a good thing. Of course, none of this matters unless the players are able to solve the current problems, and Philly may not care about how things go during the regular season because they believe no one will Can beat four times in seven games during the postseason.

But after all, it's obvious that Sixers players think there is a problem right now, and it seems they want to solve it. Whether or not they can and fight for a top 4 spot in the Eastern Conference is another story.

