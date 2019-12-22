Sixers forbids fans who were involved in the Isaiah Thomas incident for a year

Loading...

The Sixers 125-108 win over the wizards on Saturday night should have been largely uneventful, as a win by one of the best teams in the east against one of the worst would not normally make headlines.

However, in the fourth quarter, an incident between Isaiah Thomas and two fans became the most important NBA news of the night when Thomas went to the stands to face some intercomers. After the game, Thomas explained what had happened in the brief and surprisingly civil confrontation and said the fan had shouted at him three times after sharing two free throws. As Thomas approached, the fan told him he was just pissed that as part of the Sixers promotion, where fans get a free frozen treat if an opposing player missed two free throws, he wouldn't get Wendy’s free Frosty.

It's ridiculous to be so crazy about it that you don't get a free thing that literally costs $ 1 to sit in a place near the yard (or any other place). Thomas was expelled for entering the stands, but luckily it only resulted in a short conversation to tell the fan not to be so disrespectful. On Sunday, the Sixers announced a penalty for the fans who banned them from the arena for a year and revoked season tickets from the person who provided them with these seats for the game, and refunded the candace for the rest of the season Buckner of the Washington Post.

Hopefully, this harsh punishment will help spread the message that such behavior will not be tolerated as the trend continues that players have problems when fans cross a line with what they say to players on the pitch.

