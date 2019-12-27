Six tech products dead in 2019

Loading...

MoviePass

The discounted movie ticket subscription service allowed subscribers to access one movie per day in the United States for a monthly fee of just $ 9.95 US. The company was struggling to stay afloat for more than a year, tweaking its subscription model several times to generate more revenue, but ended abruptly in September.

iTunes for Mac

At the Worldwide Developer & # 39; s Conference 2019, Apple announced the imminent shutdown of its 18-year-old music and media management tool, iTunes for Mac. Launched for the first time in 2001, Apple has indicated that it will replace the software with three separate new applications: Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Podcasts.

The transition took place with the latest update to Apple's operating system, macOS Catalina. Despite the sunset, Mac users with a pre-Catalina operating system can still access their old iTunes and the software still resides on millions of Windows machines.

Inbox by Google

This popular email application was also shut down in April of this year. The app was launched for the first time in 2014 to increase email productivity, allowing users to create sets, repeat emails and set reminders. Users have been alerted of the end of the app through notifications saying "going away soon" in the app. Google redirected users to its regular Gmail app, noting that a lot of Inbox by Gmail functionality would be added.

Apple AirPower Wireless Charging Pad

The wireless charging mat, first announced in September 2017, never reached production. It had to be powerful enough to charge multiple Apple products simultaneously. After more than a year of delay in its release, Apple fully unplugged the product in March, citing its inability to meet company standards.

Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds

The tiny wireless headphones were originally designed to mask noise by using preloaded sounds to help users sleep. The unique $ 250 product was the first to use Bose noise masking technology, but was quickly followed by customer complaints about its inability to function or charge. The prototype was first introduced on Indiegogo in 2017, but has now been discontinued due to battery failure issues. Product returns will be accepted until December 31.

