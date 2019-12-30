Single vehicle collision claims life in the port of Musquodoboit: RCMP – Halifax

Loading...

Published on December 30, 2019 at 2:29 pm

According to RCMP from Halifax District, a woman from Meaghers Grant, N.S., died on Sunday evening after hitting a single vehicle.

According to a press release, the police responded to a call at 10:30 p.m. on Highway 357.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found that the car had left the road and was in the Musquodoboit River.

According to Mounties, both the driver and a 46-year-old woman were taken to a local hospital in the car, where the woman was declared dead.

Police say an RCMP collision analyst is investigating the cause of the crash.

