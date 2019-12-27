Simplify the decoration of your refrigerator with these perfect and versatile magnets

Loading...

When was the last time you bought new magnets for your refrigerator? And no, the souvenir magnet that his mother-in-law brought from New Orleans does not count. What are you using to show pieces of paper in your refrigerator, anyway? The thin promotional magnet of your local pizzeria, the one that hides your brother's head in his pretty postcard to save the date? The one that surrenders to the slightest challenge when loaded with only two or three layers of cardboard?

One of the best things I've done to improve positive vibes in my home was to buy these little magnets. They are low profile and most importantly, strong. I like that they are so small and do not get in the way of any of mine and the great things of my roommates that we like to show in the refrigerator, like a Poaroid photo of our cat and a birthday card made two years. They are also strong enough to store a stack of coupons that will not be used before their expiration date. When not in use, they fit perfectly in a beautiful plastic box that, when full of magnets, also sticks to the refrigerator.

If you like DIY, these powerful little magnets are also great for crafts. Glue one to any small ornament you want, maybe a seashell or a campaign button, and the object is instantly magnetized and ready to hold more things in your refrigerator door. Priced at $ 7.49 for 50 magnets, they are a bargain and are perfect for both millennials and parents of small artists in residence.

If you're looking for something with even more utility out of the fridge, consider buying some of these OXO Good Grips magnetic clips, available in three different color combinations. They are a more mature update of these little guys who may have stolen directly from their childhood home. Like the small magnets mentioned above, they are very strong when you need to hang a food menu to carry or transmit passive-aggressive messages to your roommates, but their true beauty lies in their elegant ability to securely close bags of potatoes Fries, frozen vegetables and more. When you have finished eating snacks with your choice of snacks loaded with preservatives, simply take one of these from the refrigerator and put it in the family-sized bag until the next time you are hungry. The magnetized back means that it remains outside the chaotic chasm that is its garbage can.

