Simmons 76ers Make Big Christmas Day Statement

Loading...

For the 76ers, Tobias Harris had five three-point shots, Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz each had four and even Embiid hit three as part of the Philly 21 season finale (out of 44 attempts).

Located fourth in the east, the 76ers improved their record to 23-10 (16-2 at home) while the Bucks remain the best in the league with 27-5.

Embiid used the national window to play as a player par excellence, marking his seventh game this season with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

The burning Sixers took the biggest half-time lead (21 points) of any team against the Bucks under coach Mike Budenholzer.

76ers coach Brett Brown said before the game that the Bucks are "NBA royalty" but his team has shown that Milwaukee can be challenged.

Embiid reacts to a basket from Ben Simmons. Credit: AP

With fans chanting "Trust the process!" on the Embiid free throws, the All-Star center was worthy of the holiday highlight video.

"I reminded our team that the Americans appreciate this day more in the NBA," said Brown. "We are grateful for this opportunity."

Middleton scored 31 points and Antetokounmpo had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Antetokounmpo was agitated by a missed call and was whistled for a technique in the fourth.

"I'm not going to overstate a game," said 76ers general manager Elton Brand, "but it's a good barometer."

Brand held a press conference on the state of the franchise before the game and preached that chemistry and continuity would end up making the Sixers the best in the East, a conference that many experts have them choose to win.

"We will make it happen," said Brand. "The field advantage is important, but having Joel healthy during the playoffs in May and June is important to us. We could still become a team that could be a seeded n ° 1. "

Earlier, Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Kemba Walker collected 22 as the Boston Celtics defeated defending champions Toronto 118-102 in Canada.

AP

Most seen in sport

Loading