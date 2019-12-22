Silfverberg lifts Ducks past Islanders 6-5 in Shootout – National

Loading...

UNIONDALE, N.Y. – Jakob Silfverberg scored a goal in regulation and added the shootout winner in the Anaheim Ducks' 6-5 win over the New York Islanders.

Adam Henrique had a goal and assist, John Gibson made 28 saves when the ducks snapped a two-game skid. Max Comtois, Sam Carrick and Cam Fowler also scored goals for Anaheim.

Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal each had one goal and one assist, while Semyon Varlamov scored 23 saves when the islanders fell in three games for the second time. Nick Leddy had one goal and two assists, Jordan Eberle and Derick Brassard each added two assists.

Ryan Pulock beat the game 5: 5 when he shot Gibson at 13:19 in the third half.

SABERS 3, KINGS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Rasmus Ristolainen and Marco Scandella scored a goal to help Buffalo end a three-game skid.

Victor Olosson also scored and Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots when the Sabers rebounded from a 1-6 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday and improved to 17: 13-7.

Adrian Kempe and Dustin Brown scored a goal for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick ended with 25 saves.

JETS 3, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Blake Wheeler had one goal and was the top scorer in franchise history. Connor Hellebuyck scored 31 saves when he led Winnipeg for the third time this season.

Wheelers 616 points exceeded the previous mark of Ilya Kovalchuk, who played for the franchise at the Atlanta Thrashers.

Patrick Laine had two goals for the Jets, who had lost three of their last four games. Mark Scheifele scored for the eighth time in nine games and Nikolaj Ehlers and Logan Shaw also had goals.

Alex Stalock allowed Minnesota six goals on 28 shots before leaving the middle of the third period. Devan Dubnyk ended the game with two saves that lost three out of four.

