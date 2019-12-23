Significant damage after a fire broke out in the southeastern Calgary Hotel – Calgary

Loading...

No injuries were reported after a fire at the Town & Country Motor Hotel in southeast Calgary on Monday.

Calgary's fire department received several emergency calls for smoke coming from a unit on the fourth floor of the hotel on 50 Street S.E. and 18 Avenue S.E. at 1:15 p.m.

"When the firefighters arrived, there was smoke all over the hall, flames in a suite, and the smoke was all over the fourth floor," said Carol Henke, CFD Public Information Officer.

There is significant smoke and fire damage to the unit, she said, adding that no one was found in the suite.

"The good news is that the fire alarm system worked as it should and the occupants were made aware that there was an emergency and they had to evacuate," said Henke.

The cause is being investigated.

