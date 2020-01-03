Sidney Crosby joins Penguins to practice, not yet ready to contact

Loading...

Cranberry, Pa. – Sidney Crosby I was on the ice to practice penguins on Friday afternoon.

Crosby started the practice with a gray contactless shirt, then changed it to a normal black shirt after 20 minutes.

However, Crosby said after practice that his situation has not yet changed. The reason he participated today was for the same reason he skated on Tuesday, the availability of ice time. He said he is not yet ready for contact. The change in the shirt in the middle of the practice can be attributed to the fact that he works with the power game, since all the power game players wear black.

Crosby worked with the higher power game unit along with Evgeni Malkin, Patric Hornqvist Y Kris Letang, with Bryan Rust Y Jared McCann alternating in fifth place.

Crosby seemed to be pressing himself on the exercises, and remained on the ice for a prolonged period after practice. The formal practice concluded at 12:35 after the beginning of noon. Crosby didn't leave the ice until 1:22, long after everyone else was out of the ice.

MORE OF THE PRACTICE

• Sullivan announced that the penguins are remembering Thomas Di Pauli Y Casey DeSmith from Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, and both players will meet the team in Montreal. Di Pauli is future insurance since the team does not carry any additional forward.

DeSmith's retirement is because Tristan Jarry He is not making the trip to Montreal. He is not injured: he participated fully in the practice and Sullivan said he is scheduled to play Florida on Sunday. But the Florida game is earlier in the day – 5 p.m. – so that the team does not want to have to travel to Montreal to go back, and have to turn around and start early the next night.

• The penguins used the following line combinations, the same as the last game:

Alex Galchenyuk – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Dominik Simon – Jared McCann – Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Dominik Kahun – Joseph Blandisi – Sam Lafferty

• Defense matches rotated.

• The second power game unit was John Marino, Juuso Riikola, Dominik Kahun, Zach Aston-Reese, Y Alex Galchenyuk

• The first penalty unit was Brandon Tanev, Teddy Blueger, Jack Johnson, Y Chad Ruhwedel.

• The second penalty unit was Sam Lafferty, Joseph Blandisi, Marcus PetterssonY Kevin Czuczman

