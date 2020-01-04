Sidney Crosby joins Penguins to practice, not yet ready to contact

Loading...

Cranberry, Pa. – Sidney Crosby I was on the ice to practice penguins on Friday afternoon.

Crosby started the practice with a gray contactless shirt, then changed it to a normal black shirt after 20 minutes.

However, Crosby said after practice that his situation has not yet changed. The reason he participated today was for the same reason he skated on Tuesday, the availability of ice time. He did not participate in the trouble line, and said he is not yet ready for contact. The change in the shirt in the middle of the practice can be attributed to the fact that he works with the power game, since all the power game players wear black.

Crosby worked with the higher power game unit along with Evgeni Malkin, Patric Hornqvist Y Kris Letang, with Bryan Rust Y Jared McCann alternating in fifth place.

"Having the power game and that kind of thing helps to have some bodies out there," Crosby said. "It's more like a game instead of skating alone. It's also a joke. It's good to be out there."

Crosby said that although his situation has not yet changed, he still feels he is progressing.

"I think I've been making progress every week," he said. "I'm happy for that. I love being out there right now. It's something that, when the time comes, I'll be out there."

Crosby seemed to be pressing himself on the exercises, and remained on the ice for a prolonged period after practice. The formal practice concluded at 12:35 after the beginning of noon. Crosby didn't leave the ice until 1:22, long after everyone else was out of the ice.

Mike Sullivan He was encouraged by what he saw of Crosby today.

"It's great," Sullivan said about Crosby's participation. "I know it's great for the morale of our team, our boys love it when it's there. It's progressing, we're excited about that. It's great to see him back with the team."

Crosby will not make the trip to Montreal, and will skate only during that time. He said he is not sure if he will make the next road trip west.

"We will solve it over the weekend," Crosby said of the potential trip to the west. "I will be skating during the weekend while the team is gone. It would be great to be close to the group, but it's the best when it comes to my return."

MORE OF THE PRACTICE

• Sullivan announced that penguins are remembering Thomas Di Pauli Y Casey DeSmith from Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, and both players will meet the team in Montreal. Di Pauli is future insurance since the team does not carry any additional forward.

DeSmith's retirement is because Tristan Jarry He is not making the trip to Montreal. He is not injured: he participated fully in the practice and Sullivan said he is scheduled to play Florida on Sunday. But the Florida game is earlier in the day – 5 p.m. – so that the team does not want to have to travel to Montreal to go back, and have to turn around and start early the next night.

DeSmith will not need exemptions to return to Wilkes-Barre. It is able to spend the same window of 10 games and 30 days in the active list before it needs exemptions again.

• Brian Dumoulin He no longer uses a crutch after using one earlier this week, but he still uses a walking boot.

• The penguins used the following line combinations, the same as the last game:

Alex Galchenyuk – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Dominik Simon – Jared McCann – Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Dominik Kahun – Joseph Blandisi – Sam Lafferty

• Defense matches rotated.

• The second power game unit was John Marino, Juuso Riikola, Dominik Kahun, Zach Aston-Reese, Y Alex Galchenyuk

• The first penalty unit was Brandon Tanev, Teddy Blueger, Jack Johnson, Y Chad Ruhwedel.

• The second penalty unit was Sam Lafferty, Joseph Blandisi, Marcus PetterssonY Kevin Czuczman

• During the work of the special teams, Marino made a slippery movement where he put the disc through Blandisi's legs and turned left to surround him, causing a great reaction from the players watching. Blandisi dropped to one knee and then shook his head in disbelief. I asked both of them about that moment after practice, and there was some friendly singing on both sides.

"He was lucky," Blandisi laughed. "The record bounced and went between my legs. It made it look better than it made me see, I didn't like it."

"I have done it twice, I am twice for three. It has caught me once," Marino said with a smile. At the same moment, Blandisi passed through the locker room, shaking his head, then they both laughed again.

"It was a strange move," Marino continued. "I wouldn't try it in a game. We have to go out more often to be able to make that move more frequently. He just looked at me shaking his head, saying & # 39; that's twice! & # 39;"

• After Thursday's game, Sullivan said the top line of Galchenyuk-Malkin-Rust seemed "decent", but that he wanted more time to watch the movie and think about it. Today he said they looked "decent." So that's it.

• The Canadians, Saturday's opponent, signed Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract today.

• The Robert Morris women's team took the ice after practice. This weekend is the Battle at Burgh, a women's hockey tournament with No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 3 Northeastern, Colgate and Robert Morris. More on that here.

