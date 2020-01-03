Side jostling a sweet source of income for entrepreneur Bendigo

Loading...

The reason:

There are a bunch of reasons why it works for me, including burnout from the PR industry; financial reasons; and ageism – let's face it, public relations is a game for young people. A forced relocation saw me move to the Victoria area from Melbourne a few years ago. What's interesting is that I can't cook to save myself. I burn toast, but I like to make my peanut brittle! For me, there is something cathartic that comes with the cooking of caramel to caramel. People love it, and I succeed in a space where I have no formal skills, just a life experience spent in marketing and the sheer desire to be good at something other than public relations.

L & # 39; money:

I earn a lot of money on my side. I like to make money and it is important to me, especially since I am alone. I like to go to farmers and craft markets, sell my brittleness and go home with money. Plus, I love the wholesale experience and its seven-day terms. When you work 24/7 in the public relations industry and you are not paid for 30, 60 or 90 days and the bills are piling up, that’s is frustrating. My cash flow works better from week to week, which is why I really appreciate my stress.

Transferable skills:

Moving from public relations to peanuts meant that I had many transferable skills. In a word, both are about people and sales! I use my communication skills, problem solving and strategic planning, organizational skills and interpersonal skills in both roles.

If I started from scratch, I would:

I would have started with a website and directed all requests through the website. At present, inquiries come from Messenger, Facebook, Instagram and via email or phone calls. It is difficult to keep track of all my bulk orders, as each wholesaler contacts me through their own method. If I was starting from scratch, I would have better controlled this and have had orders via the website's reseller portal from the start. The website is not yet built, which is proof that you can run a business and succeed without it, but I have no doubt that when I get one, my lateral restlessness can become my calling. full time!

Most difficult moment:

It's actually now, juggling both my business world and my confectionary upheaval and deciding my future. In addition to understanding the packaging requirements set by Food Standards Australia New Zealand (which includes nutrition signs on food packaging), I need to understand the customs clearance formalities. When I imported my uber cool confectionery cart from Italy, I had to clear Australian customs and there was a charge. In addition, there is the physical reality of cooking brittle peanuts several times a week: it is a different type of stress for the business environment.

Best moment of lateral agitation:

It would either be the meeting with Qantas in Sydney on the supply of my fragile national airline, or be selected by Facebook Australia to be included in its very first Christmas Gift Guide in 2018. The guide presented 30 Australian-made products created by small businesses in the region. Australia. There is also the ongoing support I get from the Bendigo community, which includes storage in the Bendigo Tourism visitor center and online at www.uniquelybendigo.com.au. I am also in stock at four local IGA stores.

Find me:

www.facebook.com/bendigobrittle

www.instagram.com/bendigo_brittle

