Sick children? Take time to look after them at home, childcare experts say – Winnipeg

The flu season is in full swing and local childcare experts say if your children are sick they should stay at home – even if you have to take time out as a parent.

Tracy Fotiuk, managing director of Sugar n & # 39; Spice Daycare in Winnipeg, said there is a fairly clear threshold in her facility for when to send a child home.

If your child has a fever of 101 degrees or higher, symptoms of an illness such as sore throat or persistent diarrhea, she shouldn't be in school or daycare, she said.

"If we notice that the child is not with us, we make ourselves comfortable here," said Fotiuk.

"We'll check your fever and if it's a minor, we just call the parents and let them know that he has a mild fever, but he's fine … because you know they'll be there in a few hours . "

“If the child has 101 or more fevers, parents are called to pick them up. If you have something like strep throat or the like, you need to take medication for 24 hours before you can return. "

Fotiuk said the children in their daycare center, along with the staff, are asked to wash their hands as often as possible to prevent the spread of disease.

"Where does the child feel most comfortable? It is at home on your bed when you are not feeling well, "she said.

Parents may find it difficult to get out of work to care for a sick child. According to HR expert Barbara Bowes, many employers today are aware of the family needs of their employees.

The code for employment standards gives workers a mandatory three-day unpaid leave to take care of family matters, in addition to any sick days.

"Three-day unpaid leave is the standard of employment, but most companies have five-day paid leave," she said.

"When that runs out, people go on vacation, work overtime, and do everything they can to manage their family affairs."

"There are a lot of situations and policies and procedures, both based on an approach to employment standards and in HR policies, that really aim to accommodate employees as best as possible."

Nowadays, Bowes said, not only employees who take care of their children burn sick time and paid or unpaid vacation.

"In today's world, a lot of people I know are dealing with older parents," she said.

"Everyone really has to get involved in health issues."

