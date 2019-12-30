Shurmur in New York ... Seeded No. 1 in San Francisco ... Kane finishes Jackets ... NFL record set

Loading...

📌 GIANT FIRE SHURMUR

Monday 12/30: The head coach's bleeding continued on Monday while Pat shurmur It was fired for the Giants after two seasons and a record of 9-23. Shurmer oversaw a roller coaster season in 2019 that saw him on the bench twice quarterback Super Bowl winner Eli Manning in favor of the rookie Daniel Jones, in addition to dealing with injuries of the outstanding runner Saquon Barkley.

That is Kitchens and Shurmer in less than 18 hours. How many more? – Beto

FAST STAND NINERS, FIRST

Sunday, 12/29: 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw the Seahawks closed wing stopped Jacob Hollister inches less than the goal line in 4th and goal with nine seconds remaining to secure San Francisco 26-21 victory over Seattle and win first place in the NFC playoffs for the first time since 1997. Green Bay secured second place with a win on Sunday over the Lions.

With the loss, Seattle becomes a wild card team and travels to Philadelphia for a weekend showdown with the Eagles. The Saints will receive the Vikings in the other NFC wild card game.

There are many good teams at the top of the NFC. Who do you think will win the conference? – Beto

KANE DAZZLES, TORTS UNRAVELS

The shooting goal of the center of the Blackhawks, Patrick Kane, against the Blue Jackets was, well, unfair …

That is not even fair, Patrick Kane (@ 88PKane). pic.twitter.com/Aa0qImS7WK

– NHL (@NHL) December 30, 2019

… but not as unfair as arbitration and the NHL, according to the Columbus head coach John Tortorella, which he downloaded at a post-game press conference about which our Taylor Haase reported here.

Check it out, it's amazing. – Beto

WEEK 17: FIRST AND WORK OF THE NFL

Sunday 12/29: The last week of the 2019 NFL regular season provided some interesting statistics and several players tied or broke league or team records, both good and bad:

• Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston He led the NFL in aerial yards with 5,109, becoming the fifth player to exceed 5,000 yards in a season. That is good.

• Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw more than 30 touchdowns and more than 30 interceptions in a season. He also became the first player in history to throw seven pick-sixes in one season, the seventh ending his loss of extra time against the Falcons on Sunday. That's bad. However, it certainly gives you the value of your money.

• Bucs supporter Shaquille Barrett He recorded 17.5 bags, breaking Warren Sapp & # 39; s team record of 16.5.

• panther Christian McCaffrey joined the receiver of the saints Michael Thomas as the only NFL players in history with more than 300 trapped in their first three seasons. McCaffrey is a runner.

• McCaffrey also joined Roger Craig Y Marshall Faulk as the only players who have more than 1000 yards running and receiving in the same season. McCaffrey led the NFL with 2,392 total yards since the scrimmage. Carolina was 5-11. Yes.

• Ryan Fitzpatrick He became the oldest man to lead his team in yards on the ground and touchdowns on the ground. Fitzpatrick, 37, is a quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. I think I know in what position the Dolphins could investigate for the draft.

• The 5 best air yard leaders in 2019 missed all the playoffs: Winston, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Philip RiversY Matt ryan.

• Carson wentz He became the first Eagles QB to launch for 4,000 yards.

• The Titans & # 39; Derrick Henry He led the NFL with 1,540 yards on the ground, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Henry, of course, is a quarterb … ok, just kidding. It is a runner. And a free agent. That is not going to be cheap. – Beto

RIVERS RUN DEEP

Sunday, 12/29: The quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers Philip Rivers He gave an emotional response at the press conference after Sunday's game, perhaps the last in sixteen seasons as Charger:

Philip Rivers has just shed his heart.

Wow.

(via @Chargers) pic.twitter.com/ZIWZMnVu4x

– B / R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 29, 2019

Rivers confirmed that he would play for another team instead of retiring. If I'm Indianapolis, I'm talking on the phone now. – Beto

CLEVELAND BOOTS KITCHENS

Sunday, 12/29: The brown fired Freddie kitchens On Sunday night after registering a 6-10 record in his first season as head coach, including a 33-23 defeat earlier in the day against the Bengalis 2-14. Kitchens was a controversial employee, had never been a head coach and had only one season of experience as a coordinator, but was a unanimous selection of the seven-member Browns selection committee.

Cleveland made many off-season moves to reinforce what they thought was a promising offense that ended strong in 2018 when Kitchens was coordinator, leading many NFL analysts and fans predicting a deep playoff race for the Browns this season. However, the offense stalled behind the second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was the last in the NFL with a 59% completion rate and had only 22 touchdowns against 21 interceptions with offensive talents Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landryand closed wing David Njoku At your service.

Signal Urban meyer? – Beto

DUQUESNE LOSES SECOND STRAIGHT

Sunday, 12/29: Duquesne men's basketball lost to Marshall, 83-61, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, his second consecutive loss after a historic 10-0 season start. Dukes forward Marcus Weathers He continued his strong game, scoring 25 points in 10 of 14 shots with 13 rebounds and three assists leading the team, but the rest of the team fired only 13 of 53 with six of them made by the center Michael Hughes (15 points). Guard point Sincere take He had only five points, and had six turnovers to zero assists.

Thundering forward Darius George He led Marshall with 19 points and eight rebounds when Herd shot 50.7 percent from the floor, including 41.2 percent of three. The Dukes, meanwhile, made only 3 of 15 shots from beyond the goal.

Duquesne (10-2) now begins his Atlantic 10 schedule, receiving Saint Louis on January 2 at the UPMC Event Center. The notice is scheduled for 7 p.m.

CLEMSON WILL FACE LSU BY TITLE

Sunday, 12/29: It will be a college football championship game for all the Tigers, since No. 3 Clemson (14-0) defeated No. 2 Ohio State (13-1), 29-23, at the Fiesta Bowl and will now face Louisiana State (14-0) for the title at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Monday, January 13 at 8 p.m.

Clemson followed early, 16-0, but Went back behind the second year quarterback Trevor Lawrence who threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 107 yards and a score.

Many believed that Clemson would be exposed to a high-quality opponent after leaving a weak ACC, but they won their 29th consecutive game and will now try to win consecutive national championships.

Who do you like? The first betting lines have LSUs as favorites of three to five points in the equivalent of a home game, but Clemson has eight consecutive victories against SEC opponents. I would probably skip the spread and bet on the end. Either way, it is profiled as a good one. – Beto

THE ATHLETE OF THE DECADER OF SERENA AP

Sunday, 12/29: The Associated Press has called Serena Williams his athlete of the decade for the decade of 2010.

Williams, now 38, won 12 Grand Slam titles in the decade, nine more than any other female player and has the most Grand Slam titles of all in history.

Professional tennis flies a little below the radar, but Williams dominated his sport like no other. Who is your choice as the best athlete of the 2010s? – Beto

TOP D-LINEMEN ARE ON PITT

Saturday 12/28: Pitt's defensive end Patrick Jones II and defensive tackle Jalen Twyman they both informed the university that they were going to leave the NFL draft and will play for the Panthers in 2020. This is great news for the head coach Pat Narduzzi while retaining its two most productive linemen who combined for 19 captures in 2019. Jones II will be a senior in a red shirt and Twyman a junior in a red shirt.

If Pitt can get another year of NCAA eligibility for security Damar Hamlin, this defense could be even better next season. – Beto

LSU, BURROW DOMINATE THROUGH THE TRAGEDY

Saturday 12/28: LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger I discovered on Saturday that his daughter-in-law, Carley McCord, Louisiana sports journalist and sideline reporter, was delicate in a small plane crash on his way to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl.

Ensminger decided to train the game and field marshal LSU winner of the Heisman Joe burrow He executed the Ensminger offense perfectly, setting a record of college football playoffs with seven touchdown passes, all in the first half, in the dominant victory of LSU No. 1 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. Burrow finished 29 of 39 for 473 yards and added a touchdown in the third quarter. LSU will now face Clemson for the national title.

Ensminger did not want the team to know the news before the game, although some players found out, and it turns out that Burrow did not know about McCord's death until he was asked in a post-game interview:

Yikes Dari Nowkhah gave the news of the plane crash to Burrow live during a post-game interview. Burrow ended up handling it well, and there was so much talk in the broadcast that I really don't blame Dari for thinking that the team knew it. pic.twitter.com/IID00JLuJC

– Tim Kaiser (@TimJKaiser) December 29, 2019

A terrible tragedy and our deepest condolences towards the Ensminger and McCord families during this difficult time. – Beto

"BEER LEAGUE" BIEBER FLASHES

Saturday 12/28: Pop star Justin Bieber He posted some of his most outstanding hockey videos in his beer league and has some play, at least against that level of competition. See the best moments here.

Ahead. You know what you want … – Bob

DICKERSON GETS THE GLOVE TO MIAMI

Saturday 12/28: The former left fielder of Pirates Gold Glove Corey Dickerson He is scheduled to sign a two-year, $ 17.5 million contract with the Marlins, pending a physical exam:

#Marlins and Corey Dickerson agree on a $ 17.5M deal for 2 years, pending a physicist @JonHeyman @Feinsand 1st. The #Marlins are likely to finish fifth again in the Eastern Division of the National League, but they have added useful veterans and some young pitchers are coming. Working to improve / stop being a punching bag.

– Joel Sherman (@ Joelsherman1) December 28, 2019

Dickerson, 30, won a Golden Glove for the Pirates in 2018. Former general manager Neil Huntington traded Dickerson to the Phillies on the deadline last season for $ 250,000 in international slot money and a player to be named later. Dickerson fought the injuries to start the 2019 season, but cut .315 / .373 / .551 for the Pirates in 40 games before the exchange.

It is safe to say that it was worth a little more than what they gave it. – Beto

CLEVELAND, JACKSONVILLE RUMORS

Saturday 12/28: It's that time of year, folks, when the NFL training and personal rumors run rampant. Case in point: there was a report that the Jaguars coach Doug Marrone Team officials informed him that he would be relieved of his training duties after Sunday's game …

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone has been informed that he will be fired after Sunday's game against the Colts, according to sources. Jaguars will begin the search for a new head coach.

– Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 28, 2019

… which was immediately refuted by the team:

Statement by Jim Woodcock, spokesman for #Jaguars owner Shad Khan: "Reports that Doug Marrone will be fired after Sunday's game are 100 percent incorrect. Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes the training and staff, mid week next week. "

– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2019

Then, of course, there is this speculation regarding the Browns of his former vice president of player staff. Michael Lombardi …

Rumor: The Cleveland Browns plan to make "radical changes" this offseason, according to Michael Lombardi of the theathletichq.

There have been conflicting reports on the occupational safety of HC Freddie Kitchens, but … https://t.co/ajDXDorKt8 – ProFootballChase ™ ️ (@pfootballchase) December 28, 2019

… along with some unhappy players:

#Browns 1st round TE David Njoku is not sure he will come back if Freddie Kitchens is: & # 39; It's a hard pill to swallow & # 39; https://t.co/NckG9W32i9

– Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 28, 2019

Buckle up, it will be a wild journey throughout the league starting Sunday. – Beto

PETERS SIGN FOR THREE YEARS

Saturday 12/28: It seems that the Steelers' offense will have to deal with a tougher Ravens defense to advance. CB Marcus Peters agreed to a three-year extension for $ 42 million with Baltimore, it was announced Saturday:

Ravens and CB Marcus Peters agree to a contract extension for 3 years and $ 42 million. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/CrP5OJy5EJ

– NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2019

Solid agreement for the Crows. A tough defense will continue to be a hallmark of the AFC North. – Beto

HAYTON DESIGNS THE RUSSIAN HIMNO

Saturday 12/28: Barrett hayton, The Canadian captain in the IIHF World Junior Championship, was the only Canadian who did not take off his helmet during the Russian anthem after his game today. The Russian players were clearly upset, then they rejected Hayton during the handshake line. – Taylor

Barrett Hayton did not take off his helmet for the Russian anthem and the Russian players were not happy with that 😬 pic.twitter.com/thv5tCj82F

– TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2019

LAFRENIERE INJURED

Saturday 12/28: Alexis Lafrenière, the alleged general selection number 1 in the NHL 2020 Draft, suffered an injury while playing for Canada in the World Youth Championship. – Taylor

Alexis Lafrenière falls after a terrifying collision with the Russian goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/S5hLEHdk9P

– TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2019

Lafrenière receives help from the ice and receives applause from Canadian fans 👏 pic.twitter.com/nb0bZAdfAZ

– TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2019

MARINO A QB OF ALL TIME

Friday, 12/27: Central Catholic, Pitt and the NFL legend Dan Marino It was announced Friday as one of the 10 quarterbacks selected for the all-time NFL 100 team. He joined the list by Tom brady, Peyton Manning, Sammy Baugh, Otto Graham, John elway, Brett Favre, Roger Staubachand other natives of western Pennsylvania Joe Montana Y Johnny Unitas.

Undoubtedly, an impressive list, although in social networks there are complaints about the inclusions of Baugh and Graham at the expense of other quarterbacks of the recent harvest, particularly Drew Brees – No. 1 of all time in yards and touchdowns, No. 3 in percentage of completion, although Baugh and Graham were revolutionaries in the position in a career-oriented league. Friday's announcement and presentation on NFL Network was the last of the series. The entire team of 100 players can be reviewed. here.

Was Brees snubbed or someone else? Does anyone on the list not deserve in your opinion? – Beto

LANDESKOG POINTS A BEAUTY

Friday, 12/27: Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog He did his best Mario Lemieux imitation, arriving with speed in the middle, dividing the defense and offering a spectacular finish:

DIVIDE THE D AND GO IN THE AIR.

That is amazing, @ GabeLandeskog92. 😱 pic.twitter.com/uFiBcfrc7n – NHL (@NHL) December 28, 2019

Landeskog's eight-week-old daughter attended her first game. It will be fun to see him when he grows up, you know, just to prove that Dad wasn't inventing everything. – Beto

The best male athlete of Kawi AP

Friday, 12/27: The Associated Press Announced Friday that the L.A. Clippers Kawhi Leonard is his 2019 Male Athlete of the Year. Leonard was not recognized for his work in Los Angeles, but for his MVP performance for the Toronto Raptors, as he led the franchise to his first NBA title Steph curry and the Golden State Warriors in June. Gymnast Simone Biles It was announced Thursday as the female athlete of the year AP. Leonard is only the fifth NBA player to receive the award, joining Curry, Larry birdand three times recipients Michael Jordan Y Lebron James. Good choice or did someone else deserve it? – Beto

PITT OUTLASTS EMU IN DETROIT

Thursday, 12/26: Attack player Kenny Pickett hit receiver Taysir Mack – who made a tremendous capture with one hand while he was stopped – in a 25-yard touchdown pass with 47 seconds remaining in the game to give the Panthers (8-5) a 34-30 victory over eastern Michigan (6-7) in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, delivering Pat Narduzzi the first bowl victory of his term in Pitt and the first of the program since 2013.

Pickett had a great game, completing 27 of 39 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns, which led to a very defamed Pitt offense at 457 total yards. Each one was necessary since Pitt was tied or followed the entire game until Mack's touchdown. The Panthers scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and moved the ball much better after the offensive coordinator. Mark whipple moved to an accelerated offensive. Pitt's generally strong defense had trouble containing the senior quarterback of the EMU Mike Glass III, who was responsible for 394 of the 438 total yards of the Eagles, including three total scores (two passes, one on the ground).

However, Glass III's university career ended in infamy, as he was ejected with 10 seconds remaining for hitting the Panthers defenders. Cam Bright Y Paris Ford After an incomplete. Kevin McGill, Senior and defensive EMU, was expelled earlier in the game for spitting out a Panthers player. Although the Panthers struggled to defeat a last-place MAC team that was selected for this bowl game due to its proximity to Detroit for ticket sales, it is still a bowl victory for the show and gives the sports director Heather Lyke brag about your old school.

• Pitt senior receiver Maurice Ffrench he finished his university career in a big way, breaking Larry FitzgeraldThe program record of 92 receptions in one season. Ffrench had 12 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown to end the season with 96 catches.

• Ffrench had a 96-yard touchdown to catch and run to set the Quick Lane Bowl record, and is the fourth longest touchdown pass in the history of the bowl.

• First year broker Vincent Davis He led the Panthers in 15 races for 69 yards. • Pitt's defense registered only two catches, but is currently tied with SMU and Ohio State with 51 in the season, the most in FBS. Ohio State will play Clemson on Saturday in the semifinal of the Fiesta Bowl playoffs.

• Superior security Damar Hamlin He finished his career in Pitt leading the team with 13 tackles in his final game and having the only rotation of the team at night with an interception at the end of the third quarter that led to a Alex Kessman field goal that tied the game 20-20.

• Narduzzi announced at the post-game press conference that Pitt will submit an application to the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility for Hamlin.

What you say? A small but important step forward for the program with the victory of the bowl, or the disappointment still for the low performance season? Or both? – Beto

