Show us your best automotive memory in 2019

Loading...

Image: Bradley BrownellCountersteerYour real stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.

Every year as the end approaches, we tend to joke that next year surely cannot be as bad as the one we just lived. And every year the universe tends to show us how wrong we can be about it. 2019 was a pretty horrible 12 month period, so let's try to end on a high note, okay?

My favorite memory is captured in this image here. I walked down my big fat ass to the Karussel overnight at Nurburgring 24. It was a great moment, and I will remember that feeling for the rest of my days.

What I said about the experience in July: “For several hours I was in the middle of nowhere, exploring and enjoying. Drink in the local culture and several bottles of Bitburger. Although I usually enjoy studying the time tables, the times of the sector and the gaps between competitors, it was refreshing to plunge into the dark darkness and not know anything about what was happening in the race, apart from the engine and headlight notes. On land, it is almost impossible to follow the race. And once I understood that, I felt good. ”

I want you to think about all the car / truck / motorcycle crap you did this year and fill in the comments below with some representation of the story. Did you buy a new car? Do you have an old one working? Go on a great road trip? Win a racing championship of some variety? Finally fulfill some lifelong desire to see some event or another? Tell. I. Everything.

.