Shovel Knight: King Of Cards – Transform yourself into Burger King with this recently revealed cheat code

We haven't seen the same avalanche of cheat codes for the last entry in the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove collection. The original game included a massive amount of strange and extravagant codes for players to read freely, but I didn't hear a single glimpse of the new cheat codes in Shovel Knight: King Of Cards, the new mini adventure starring the irascible King Gentleman.

The new safe cheat code is something else. Instead of unlocking, well, anything, the code gives the Knight King an alternative appearance. It is heartbreaking, ridiculous, disturbing, heartbreaking; It cannot be described properly. And although technically it isn't a Burger King mask, it gives King Knight the same damn aura as BK's strange fiberglass dome mascot.

Recently revealed cheat codes add a Great Triumvirate mask to the Knight King, it is a permanent addition and does not encourage. Instead, the mask simply floats along with the Knight King as he rushes through enemies and obstacles.

It seems ridiculous, and there is something strangely disturbing in the way the mask constantly looks at us, the players. Enter the following code to unlock this effect for King Knight.

King Mask cheat code: K and DMASK

He is ridiculously lazy and amazing, and they call me crazy, but this is totally full of Burger King vibes. Let me list the forms. one) It is a large giant mask. two) It gives you a strong creeper energy when you look at it constantly. 3) It is a large king's head with a beard!

Your honor, I rest my case.

But, let's take this trick (and graphic) to the letter. The mask is actually the Great Triumvirate, the massive and impressively real final boss of the King of Cards mini-campaign.

In its impressive oversized shape, it really doesn't give vibes to BK Mascot. Only when you put the huge head in a small body and make me look at the place in a disconcerting way, I begin to question my own sanity.