Sheridan VA uses sweating ceremonies in holistic health program

Loading...

The Sheridan VA sweat lodge is located on the outskirts of the campus. (Kevin Knapp)

December 31, 2019 by Kevin Knapp, WyoFile

SHERIDAN – From the sacred circle on the outskirts of the Sheridan VA campus, the historic brick buildings that were once known as Fort Mackenzie are obscured by trees covered with frosty flowers.

Light snow materializes and mixes with floating ash grains.

The article continues below …

The ashes come from a large fire supported against concrete blocks and covered with a layer of igneous rocks. Five-gallon buckets of water can be found nearby, some with grass boots soaking inside. Others line a small domed structure covered with blankets: the sweat hut.

Most of the dozen veterans gathered here have never been in a sweat lodge and know little or nothing of the rites involved.

Soon they will know a lot. They will know "never to cross fire and lodge". They will know that when entering, leaving or crossing the lodge, "turn right. The left is for those who have died. "

The man who will teach them is Thomas Cummings, a Marine Corps veteran and member of the Crow tribe.

Answering their questions and expectations regarding the sweat lodge experience, Cummings tells them that a sweat is like the military. It might say one thing on paper, but it's different on the ground.

Whole health

The sweat lodge was built by Arapaho alumni in the summer of 2019 as part of the VA Whole Health program. The program was introduced regionally three years ago when Salt Lake City was chosen as one of 18 flagship sites, according to Esther Reece, Whole Health Manager at Sheridan VA Healthcare System.

Whole Health represents a new approach to providing health care to veterans that encompasses more than traditional western medicine practices, said Reece.

"Really, when we talk about overall health in AV, we are looking to provide a holistic approach to care that puts the patient at the center of their health care and makes them the captain of their health care team", she said.

Whole Health addresses every part of a veteran's life, including rest, nutrition, physical activity, environment, relationships and spirituality, said Reece.

The entrance to the Sheridan VA campus. (Kevin Knapp)

Each veteran treated by the Sheridan VA health care system completes a "personal health inventory" in an introductory course in overall health which is also open to family members and caregivers. If a veteran is unable to attend the course in person, they can attend by teleconference and still receive the same care.

When veterans complete the PHI, the category titled "Spirit and Soul" is often left blank.

According to Reece, many veterans "have a spiritual sign that was taught to them in childhood or adolescence. Then they grew up, became adults, entered the army. Sometimes the things they've experienced during their military career experience make them feel like they may have no place in this spiritual element of their lives.

"When it comes to mind and soul," said Reece, "we all have our own unique thoughts and beliefs, but that one piece can really influence overall health."

The approach has led to a cultural transformation within the entire VA health system, said Reece.

Last year, Sheridan VA was chosen as one of 36 collaborative learning sites to further develop the foundations of a fully implemented health program.

"This allows us to collaborate more with Salt Lake City as well as with our national Whole Health partners to begin implementing and delivering even more offerings here, across the state," said Reece.

In addition to the sweating hut, the Sheridan VA intends to offer other wellness programs in the future, such as yoga, healthy cooking classes, and tai chi.

"We are just beginning to deploy this in our VA system and there is still a lot to come," said Reece.

Sweating ceremonies

The Sheridan VA health system serves veterans from Wyoming and the rest of the Eight Rocky Mountain region for a variety of programs.

The sweat lodge on the Sheridan VA campus is not only linked to the entire health program, but also to spiritual counseling traditionally provided through chaplain services.

Inherent in chaplaincy is the goal of providing care to all, said Rev. Chaplain Derek Schultz. This often means encouraging patients to deepen their specific history and to reach out to people who are part of that faith or tradition.

A sign on the Sheridan VA campus. (Kevin Knapp)

According to Schultz, there are 62 different Native American tribes recognized by the federal government in the Rocky Mountain region. Of all ethnic groups in the United States, Native Americans have the highest percentage of military service per capita.

Schultz said the sweat lodge, like all of Sheridan VA's spiritual health services, will be accessible to all veterans. Upon admission to the AV, veterans have the opportunity to participate in what is known as an introduction to spirituality.

The VA plans to offer one sweat a month, led by a rotating group of ancient tribals, primarily coordinated by the Indian Alliance Helena. Two sweats were held back before late summer fire restrictions suspended the program. Sweating resumed in December with a lodge run by elder Crow and Marine Cummings.

December 16, 2019

At the sweat lodge, everyone gathers by the fire.

Cummings explains that he plans to give up many of the traditional sweat lodge restrictions. People are free to come and go as they please. Once the drumming and singing begins, he invites participants to pray, silently or aloud, in any language they deem appropriate, at whatever higher power they believe.

"I'm no better than you," he says. "I am not here as a healer, I am here as a veteran."

Since completing active duty, says Cummings, he has experienced many of the same difficulties as other veterans, such as alcoholism and homelessness. Getting involved in the sweat lodge helped him heal.

He says it is important for veterans to know that they do not have to stay in the lodge during the four rounds of sweat. People who have experienced tear gas canisters or grenades can be triggered when the water hits the rocks and turns into vapor.

Cummings praises the camaraderie of veterans, regardless of differences such as race.

"We are all bleeding in red," he says.

After changing comfortable clothes in a nearby teepee, participants gather near the fire. The towels draped over their shoulders did little to ease the chills.

The rocks are lifted from the fire and transported to the lodge, where the porters deposit them in the pit.

Cummings enters first. One by one, the veterans follow. He asks them to crawl behind him and take their place to his left, forming a circle all around the pit of hot rocks.

"We crawl because we are humble," says Cummings. “The lodge is our mother's womb. When you go out, you are reborn. "

The ceremony commands respect

"We call it" the lodge of the common man, "" said John Maronick Jr., a navy veteran and human resources specialist at the VA. "It's just kind of a general purpose lodge, which I think is really good for these veterans, most of them for the first time."

Maronick was adopted by a Dakota family as a child. His mother raised him to participate in sweating huts.

“We were taught to wear the song, the music. Learning this and enjoying the ceremonies and the way the people of Dakota teach were really what I needed when I got out of service. It was sort of the patch that filled the void when I got home, "said Maronick.

When the VA decided to build a sweat lodge, Moronick saw an opportunity to share his knowledge.

"I keep it as traditional as possible. These methods are old," said Maronick. "The sweating hut was one of the very first ceremonies to come to the Lakota people. We are just trying to make sure that we don't we’re not deviating as much, it’s in 2019, almost 2020, but the ceremony deserves respect. ”

Not all aspects of the VA lodge sweatshirt follow tradition. Ceremonies are open to all genres, for example, while most traditional sweat lodges are separated by gender.

"When we work and try to establish people who can come and organize the ceremonies for us, it is essential that they allow them to be mixed," said Maronick. "We have many sisters who have served, and we will by no means forget them."

Dec 16, 2019

The door is closed and everyone is moving in the dark, settling into their tight inside space.

A bucket and a ladle are distributed to wet the hair. The atmosphere is relaxed, but ceremonial at the start. Jokes and laughter mingle with prayers in the raven tongue.

The tour begins, the steam rises and rolls intensely. Maronick offers prayer, chants and drums.

Some people kneel on their hands and knees, towels draped over their heads. Others sit upright, letting the steam wash over them until Maronick opens the door.

Light enters and everyone looks around, slightly bewildered as the vapor dissipates. Before the lodge loses too much heat, the door is closed.

Soon, the darkness is filled with drums, chants, whispered prayers, groans and sobs.

When the veterans leave the lodge at the end of the ceremony, the frost has melted on the trees and the snow has stopped. Blue spots are visible in the sky.

Between you and your God

Billy McGall came to Sheridan after a suicide attempt landed him in a VA hospital in Florida. There was a waiting list to join the program.

You don't have to enter the VA sweating hut with specific beliefs, he said. "You know, you can go with your own convictions and it's still pretty cool and it works well."

McGall said the experience has helped him reconnect to his Christian roots and inspire him to want to help others.

"You are in there and you are in your little space," he said. “Everyone faces what they face. You are dealing with what you are dealing with. It was a fellowship, but it was also between you and your God. It was comfortable and it was really cool. It was truly spiritual. "

The sweat lodge is covered with blankets to keep the heat inside. (Kevin Knapp)

While he was sweating, McGall found himself praying while speaking in tongues, which he had not done since childhood.

"I felt comfortable enough to pray and be there and pray aloud in my spiritual language while they were singing. I thought it was really cool to be able to do this and no one has beaten an eye, "he said.

After sweating, McGall said he felt energized and refreshed. He was moved to call the woman who raised him to share the experience with her.

The VA Reece noted the same kind of enthusiasm for the whole approach to the health of other veterans.

"I think one of the things that really stood out to me in the very first class when we started offering an initiation to overall health was how hungry the veterans were for this type of care, "she said. “They want to participate in their care. They want to know what resources are available to them. And they want to be proactive about their health. "

The holistic approach to health has allowed Reece to see health care in a new way. A former diabetes specialist, she has spent most of her career working with critically ill patients. Under these conditions, she did not have as many opportunities to examine health comprehensively.

"It was a very nice picture that opened up where I could see our veterans in a whole new light and really appreciate where they were," she said. "And then meet them where they are, and really start working with them and help them paint a picture of what they want their lives to be like and what they need to do to get there."

This article was originally published by WyoFile and is republished here with permission. WyoFile is an independent, not-for-profit media organization focused on the people, places and policies of Wyoming.