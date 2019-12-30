Sharon Stone was blocked by Bumble and released around the world

Loading...

Sharon Stone 's career as an actress is still very successful (she will soon appear in HBO's "The New Pope"), and she makes a great contribution to charity (including the holding of AmfAR galas aimed at that End the HIV epidemic). Stone recently appeared at the GQ Awards and channeled a basic instinct scene to point out life-changing moments. In her spare time, however, she'd still like to meet a nice guy, or so it seems, because she tried the bumble dating app and apparently was shut down. Not cool!

Yes, it's true … maybe? Stone claims that this actually happened in the smudge-friendly dating app that revolves around women who send the first message. Late on Sunday evening, Stone tweeted that her account had been closed after several users reported their account as allegedly fake. She asked Bumble: "(I) am I an exclusive person?" Then she pleaded with the dating app: "Don't exclude me from the beehive."

I flew out on @bumble and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users said I might not be!

Hey @bumble, am I excluded? 🤷🏼♀️

Don't exclude me from the beehive 🐝

– Sharon Stone (@sharonstone), December 30, 2019

Stone also released evidence in the form of a screenshot.

Hopefully, this is a legitimate example of Stone actually wanting to try Bumble, although there is a possibility that it is a clever type of advertising contract. However, Bumble's editor-in-chief Claire O’Connor tweeted that she was in the case and decided to get the actress back into the hive. Soon O’Connor explained that Stone was unlocked, so "(t) thank you for carrying us and hope you find your sweetheart."

Oh no, @sharonstone! @Bumble chief editor here. We are on the case. Trust us, we definitely want you in the beehive. We will get back to you as soon as possible. 💛

– Clare O & # 39; Connor (@Clare_OC), December 30, 2019

AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unlocked you, and made sure it didn't happen again. You can go back to Bumbling! Thank you for choosing us and I hope you find your sweetheart. "

– Clare O & # 39; Connor (@Clare_OC), December 30, 2019

All's well that ends well, right? Have fun stealing.

