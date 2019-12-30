Loading...

Sharon Stone was kicked out of the Bumble dating app after some users apparently reported the account was fake, the actress explained.

The 61-year-old "Basic Instinct" actress tweeted on Sunday night that she logged into the app to search for dates, but discovered that her account was closed.

"I was in sight of dating @bumble (sic) and they closed my account," Stone wrote. "Some users reported that it couldn't be me!"

Stone, who divorced the newspaper editor Phil Bronstein in 2004, joked that the application discriminated against actresses on list A.

"Hey @bumble, be me exclusive? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Don't leave me out of the hive 🐝"

It is not known why Stone was not in the dating app exclusively for those in the entertainment industry, Raya.

A Bumble representative did not immediately respond to a request for comments from The Post.

