Sharon Osbourne dismissed an assistant who saved his dogs from a fire

They say that true heroes run into burning buildings. Other people send their assistants.

Sharon Osbourne told a heartbreaking story on the British game show "Would you lie to you?" In which he claimed to have fired a personal assistant for not "having a sense of humor" about the burning of a house.

The "Talk" host told the panelists that she and her husband Ozzy had lit a Christmas candle and gone to bed, and had woken up with a fire alarm. She said that after Ozzy checked it and set fire to "half of her hair," Sharon went to wake Ozzy's sleeping assistant at the guesthouse and said, "Get out. Help. Come in, get out the paintings. .

Turning around, Osbourne even said that when the EMT arrived, he removed the assistant's oxygen mask and put it on his pet. She said she fired the henchman when she and Ozzy later counted the thread and the assistant got upset. "I said," Well, if you didn't find it fun, "Sharon said," how about this? You get fired. "

Osbourne has faced an important reaction in social networks for the incident since the segment went viral.

