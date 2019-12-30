Sharks face the greatest road trip in years; If it goes wrong, the changes may be in perspective – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – Bob Boughner was in the middle of his first season as a Florida Panthers coach in 2017-18 when his team finally changed the switch. After 47 games, the Panthers, then in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, had a 25-8-2 mark in the final stretch before missing the playoffs by one point.

"In every game," said Boughner, now a Sharks interim coach, "we find ways to win instead of finding ways to lose."

Boughner and the Sharks are now in the same unenviable position. As they prepare to begin their most critical road trip on Tuesday in Detroit, the Sharks, after 40 games, are in 14th place in the Western Conference with a record of 17-20-3.

Several NHL playoff probability tables have Sharks' chances of reaching the postseason at around five percent. If the Sharks have any hope of returning to the playoff scene, the process of changing their season must begin now.

"They are disappointed and care," Boughner said. "When you start seeing yourself slipping away from the rest of the pack, it's just a despair and an urgency."

After Tuesday, Sharks play Thursday in Pittsburgh, Friday in Columbus, Sunday in Washington and January 7 in St. Louis.

While the Red Wings are out of the image of the playoffs and the Blue Jackets are just holding on, the other three teams could be Stanley Cup contenders, with the Capitals and Blues, starting Monday morning, leading the conferences East and West, respectively.

"It will be a kind of control time for us," said defender Brenden Dillon. "It is a crucial time of the year. You are reaching the middle of the season. You want to see what your team is made of."

The main reason why Sharks are in this place is because they have performed poorly on road trips of three or more games this season, with a 2-8-2 combination. On their last extended trip from December 5 to 10 through Carolina, Tampa Bay, Florida and Nashville, the Sharks were 0-3-1 were exceeded 20-5.

Pete DeBoer was fired as a Shark coach on December 11.

"Most nights are different things," said Shark captain Logan Couture about the lack of success on long trips. “Only big mistakes. Ball overturns one night, battle level the next night, bad penalties the next night. Just a different set of errors. "

Sharks hope they have found at least one identity that can lead to greater success along the way.

In their 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, the Sharks put Couture and Tomas Hertl on the same line as Kevin Labanc. Timo Meier was with Evander Kane and Barclay Goodrow.

The new trios, according to naturalstattrick.com, helped the Sharks create 25 goal opportunities, their second highest total in the last nine games. The Meier-Kane-Goodrow bruise line was particularly effective, beating the Flyers 12-2 when they were together on the ice with a uniform force. The return of Radim Simek and Mario Ferraro to the blue line also helped.

"We were hard to play in the (defensive) zone," Boughner said. "Seeing that and seeing how that produced an offense on the ice, I think that can be contagious."

Madison Bowey (74), of Detroit Red Wings, on the left, tries to keep the disc away from the Logan Couture of San Jose Sharks (39), on the right, during the first period of his game at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, Monday, March 25, 2019. (Randy Vazquez / Bay Area News Group)

Although it could be argued that Sharks still have half a season to place themselves in a playoff place, they can actually have much less time than that to straighten.

The NHL change deadline is February 24, 22 games as of now, and general manager Doug Wilson may have to decide from time to time if he wants to sell assets.

Historically, when Sharks have been good, Wilson has been a buyer before the deadline, most recently adding strikers Evander Kane and Eric Fehr in 2018 and striker Gus Nyquist, plus Micheal Haley, last season.

However, in 2015, with Sharks out of the playoff image before the March 2 deadline, James Sheppard, Tyler Kennedy and Andrew Desjardins were sent to recruits.

Dillon, striker Melker Karlsson and goalkeeper Aaron Dell are among the unrestricted free agents pending from the Sharks, and could be attractive pieces for teams destined for the playoffs seeking to add depth in certain areas.

To prevent that from happening, Sharks need to get going. Now.

"That seems to be far away in the future," Boughner said. "Right now, we're focusing on things in the short term. I don't think that's a distraction for anyone. I don't think we're thinking of that as a group right now.

"We just have to control how we are playing day by day."