Sharks ’Boughner sounds bad, hints that banks are noticeably ahead – The Reporter

SAN JOSE – After his team's last disappointment in the third period, interim Sharks coach Bob Boughner said he will at least consider scratching a pair of notable strikers for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

"We have to make some decisions here and solve it," Boughner said Friday after the Sharks' 3-2 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings. "Because we can't go on like this, hitting a dead horse.

"We have to send some messages and if that is what it will take, then that is what it will take."

Boughner wasn't going to mention any name, but it wasn't hard to find out what candidates he had in mind. While the Sharks tried to protect a 2-1 lead in the third period, Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc saw their ice time drastically reduced when Boughner shortened his bench.

Meier averaged 17 minutes and 35 seconds of ice time per game on Friday, but only had 14:10 against the Kings. It is the third time in six games since Boughner assumed as head coach on December 11 that Meier has played less than 15 minutes.

Labanc had a score of plus / minus -2 in 14:53 of ice time, as he ran out of a point for the fifth consecutive game. The Sharks (16-20-3) are 1-8-2 this month and entered Saturday in 15th and last place in the Pacific Division.

"We had to shorten our bank and we had a couple of guys who didn't stick to the structure, didn't play within the team system," Boughner said. "They know who they are and it's a wake-up call for a couple of guys in that room right now."

Both players had only three turns each in the third period. In overtime, a pass without looking at Labanc created Brent Burns for a great opportunity to score against the Kings network. The burns hit the crossbar.

Labanc was still on the ice when Jeff Carter tapped on the winning goal with 3:29 remaining in overtime in the first game for both teams after the Christmas holidays.

This was the first time in 13 games this season that the Sharks had lost a game when they had an advantage after two periods. On the contrary, this was the first time the Kings won a game in 20 attempts when they lost after 40 minutes.

"Tonight, in a nutshell, very simple, some boys have to look in the mirror and put on," Boughner said. "You can't dress 12 strikers and appear eight or nine. That was the problem tonight.

Can Boughner do a realistic banking for Labanc and Meier for the same game? He can do whatever he wants, but that would mean that Antti Suomela would need to get dressed and another player would have to be called from Barracuda.

Still, considering that the Sharks entered nine points from one place in the playoffs on Saturday, is there anything taboo?

"For me, it just starts with that mentality of not having everyone on board," Boughner said. "And it is unacceptable."

While Meier and Labanc, two players that the Sharks are likely to lead in the coming years, the two franchise icons, Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, may have had their best games of the season.

Thornton scored his first goal of the season, Marleau had two assists and Aaron Dell made 21 saves. Thornton also helped in the goal of Erik Karlsson in the 6:16 mark of the second period.

"Our two older boys were our best players on the ice tonight," Boughner said. "It's good to see those guys. But some guys below should look at those guys and do what they are supposed to do."