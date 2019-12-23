Sharks and playoffs? Sorry, math does not add up – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – Mathematics simply does not add up to Sharks.

In the last four seasons, the total average points for the team that finished second in the wild card in the Western Conference is 91.5. It has been as low as 87 in 2016 with Minnesota, and as high as 95 in 2018 with Colorado.

To reach 92 points, the Sharks, with a 16-20-2 record after Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights of Vegas, will need 58 points in the next 44 games. Approximately 6.5 points for every five games they play.

There has been almost no evidence this month, and for much of the season, this Sharks team, as it is currently built, is capable of running like this. They entered on Monday, when they began a desperate four-day break, nine points out of a playoff spot and tied for 13th in the Western Conference.

The Sharks' next game is Friday at home against the Los Angeles Kings, followed by an appointment with the Philadelphia Flyers. Then comes a five-game trip with games against Detroit, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Washington and St. Louis.

If it is going to happen, it has to start now.

"The boys go their separate ways to see families," said Shark captain Logan Couture. "But everyone should look in the mirror and decide. What do you want to bring for the second half of the year at this time? What do you want to achieve as an NHL hockey player this year?

"Many boys have not had good years, many boys have been disappointed last year. There are many improvements. A little soul searching in this room. Everyone needs to be better."

Take away from Sunday.

1. Firearms offense: Give credit to Malcolm Subban. He made 37 saves for the Golden Knights, 11 of whom came with the criminal penalty while the Sharks went from 0 to 3 in the power game.

But this is not a one night problem. For the eighth time in 10 games, the Sharks had two goals or less. They are 0-7-1 in those games.

When we reach the middle of the season, the production of several veteran Sharks forwards and offensive-minded defenders has declined.

In particular, Timo Meier, who was downgraded to the fourth line at the end of Sunday's game, has 11 goals and 22 points, one year after he had 30 goals and 66 points. Brent Burns had three points in two games over the weekend, but has 27 points after 38 games. He led all NHL defenders with 83 points last season.

Erik Karlsson had five shots on goal on Sunday, but remained off the scoreboard and once again had problems in his own final. He has 27 points so far, one year after he had 45 points in only 53 games.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – December 22: Brent Burns of San Jose Sharks (88), Brenden Dillon of San Jose Sharks (4) and Logan Couture of San Jose Sharks (39) celebrate a Couture goal against the Golden Knights of Las Vegas in the third period at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Sunday, December 22, 2019 (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

"We're going as far as he is," Sharks associate coach Roy Sommer said of Karlsson. "It's a kind of catalyst back there. It's unfortunate. He had some bad breaks. It seems that when there is a collapse, he seems to go to the net when he is on the ice.

"You can't blame him for everything. We're all in this together. He's a big part. He plays a lot of minutes, he and (Burns) play a lot of minutes. When things go wrong, (people) go to blame him and I don't know if it's all your fault. It's a team effort. "

2. Defensive issues: Naturalstattrick.com listed the Sharks for allowing 17 high-risk goal opportunities even hard on Sunday, including 14 in the last two periods.

They gave eight to the Blues on Saturday and five to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

If it weren't for some heroic moments of Aaron Dell, who made 34 saves, the score could have gotten out of control.

The three goals that Las Vegas scored on Sunday had a uniform strength, as the Sharks allowed a record of 101 goals 5 to 5 in the worst league in 38 games. They allowed 186 goals 5 against 5 last season.

"I think we have the players to win hockey games in this league, but I don't think we are playing the right way to win hockey games in this league," Couture said. "There is a big difference between that.

"We have, in my opinion, the staff. I don't think the staff has decided that we have to play a certain way to win hockey games."

3. Dell increases its value: If the shark fall continues and general manager Doug Wilson reaches a point in February where he wants to start exchanging players for selections or prospects before the deadline, Dell could get a good return if he continues to play well. Dell is scheduled to become a UFA on July 1.

In its last eight games, Dell is now 2-3-1 with a respectable saving percentage of .912 and 2.68 goals against the average.

"We've had outbreaks throughout the year of greatness and I think we just need to bring it every night," Dell said when asked why he has faith that Sharks can change their season. "We have shown that we can do it. We just have to do it more consistently."