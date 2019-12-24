Shame on the riches of the even years led by dear characters – The Reporter

Loading...

Upon entering the 2010s, the Giants had spent 52 years in the city of San Francisco and had not yet won a World Series title.

Willie Mays, Willie McCovey and Barry Bonds won National League pennants with the Giants, but many of the best players in franchise history never used a championship ring.

In the first half of the decade, the Giants raised trophies three times in five years.

As the Giants transition to the 2020s, seven seasons have passed since they last won a National League West Division crown and in the last three years, they have finished a combined game of 87.5 behind his rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The golden age of the Giants baseball is officially over, but the memories created by players and fans in this decade are enough for a lifetime. Before turning our attention to the future, it is time to look back at all the glorious achievements of the San Francisco Giants that make up our team for the entire decade.

Receiver

Buster Posey (42.2 wins over replacement)

Posey started the 2010 season as a Triple-A receiver and finished it as the first rookie to stop his team in the World Series title as a cleaning hitter. The 2012 MVP was almost twice as valuable as any other Giants position player in this decade and their six nodded to the All-Star Game, four Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove Award barely do justice to their impact on the franchise.

What is most telling about Posey's legacy in this decade? Fans don't mention statistics like home runs or batting average when they think of the catcher. They point to their iconic "Buster Hugs" as their favorite part of their game.

First base

Brandon Belt (23.2 wins over replacement)

The explosion of Belt's 18th inning in the 2014 NLDS against the Washington Nationals is one of the most memorable home run homers in the history of the Giants franchise. He led the Giants to an impressive 2-0 series about the Nationals and helped break the spirit of a Washington club that held the best regular season record in the National League.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBfwWl6MmYI (/ embed)

Aubrey Huff's contributions to the 2010 and 2012 World Series titles put him into consideration for the honor, but Belt was an above-average hitter in eight of his nine seasons this decade and a pillar at first base.

Second base

Joe Panik (6.4 wins over replacement)

The ridiculous numbers of Marco Scutaro in the second half in 2012 deserve recognition and Freddy Sánchez's stable production in 2010 must also be taken into account, but Panik's sudden arrival and spark in 2014 along with his subsequent contributions made him the most clear.

Panik hit .305 in 73 rookie games in 2014 and his glove overturned Brandon Crawford in Game 7 against the Kansas City Royals and became one of the most iconic defensive plays of the Giants of the decade.

Like Scutaro in 2012 and 2013, Panik followed a brilliant second half with a first half that made him an All-Star in 2015, but his term in San Francisco came to a disappointing end in August when he was appointed to the assignment.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqJYVcTwCF4 (/ embed)

Short field

Brandon Crawford (23.6 wins over replacement)

In a nine-year major league race, Crawford's 94 OPS + indicates he has been a below-average hitter. That is not so surprising, but it still ranks as one of the best shortstops of the decade thanks to its sensational defensive work that turned it into a three-time Golden Globe and an anchor in the box in a pair of World Series teams .

Edgar Renteria's home run in Game 5 of the 2010 World Series was the most important moment produced by any shortstop this decade, but Crawford's 2015 and 2016 seasons at the plate along with an endless defensive reel helped make it the second of the Giants. – Most valuable position player this decade behind Posey in terms of WAR.

Third base

Pablo Sandoval (16.5 wins over replacement)

From 2010-2014, the Giants paid Pablo Sandoval about $ 18 million for contributions that turned him into an All-Star twice and the only position player other than Posey to win three World Series.

From 2015-2019, the Red Sox paid Pablo Sandoval $ 18 million PER SEASON for the contributions that led him to be designated for the assignment in 2017. Sandoval began the decade as one of the best hitters in the Giants and finished it as one of its most inspiring players. while his story of redemption caused a once hated figure to be loved again along the shores of McCovey Cove.

The enduring image of Sandoval as a giant comes to the end of the 2014 World Series, when he catches the final and collapses on the ground in a triumphant moment that still chills fans.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGPf-1MCua8 (/ embed)

Left Garden

Travis Ishikawa (for his homer in the pennant)

In the last 10 years, 63 different players have appeared in the left field for the Giants. They range from types known as Angel Pagan, Gregor Blanco and Pat Burrell to forgotten men, including reliever Cory Gearrin, utility man Orlando Calixte and the opening day opener and "ForeverGiant" Connor Joe.

The Giants have used a new Opening Day opener in the left garden each season since Barry Bonds last held the position and they are no closer to finding a long-term solution than at the beginning of the decade.

So, for our team of the whole decade, the choice was difficult. The tiebreaker goes to Travis Ishikawa, who started in the left garden the night he sent San Francisco to his third World Series in five years with a three-run homer in the 2014 NLCS to stun the St. Louis Cardinals.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uogT8X26-ko (/ embed)

Central field

Andres Torres (6.0 wins over replacement)

In a close race between Torres and Pagan, the draw goes to the player with the slightly higher WAR and one of the catalysts behind the charge of the Giants in 2010 to beat the Padres in the West of the National League.

Torres did not play in the majors between 2006 and 2008, but he got a job with the Giants in 2009 and hit 43 doubles in an impressive 2010 season that apparently came out of nowhere.

Former Prize winner Willie Mac lost his wife Soannie in a battle against cancer in 2016 and remains one of the most positive and inspiring presences in the Bay Area baseball community.

Right garden

Hunter Pence (10.1 wins over replacement)

Like Posey, the moments between Pence's fields on the field proved to be remarkably valuable for a club that doesn't win the 2012 or 2014 World Series without him.

But it's not telling statistics or a great home run that made Pence a cult hero in the Giants baseball world. The inspiring speech of the Reverend before Game 3 of the 2012 NLDS in Cincinnati is considered one of his best moments in orange and black and his touching farewell speech to fans at the end of his 2018 season exemplified what made Pence a presence so dear in China Basin.

Starting pitcher

Madison Bumgarner (32.2 wins over replacement)

The Giants had a different ace on each of the three teams that led the club to the titles and Tim Lincecum and Matt Cain will be celebrated forever for their efforts in San Francisco.

But when it comes to the 2010s, no Giants pitcher had the kind of huge impact Bumgarner had. From the war that accumulated and that made it three times more valuable than any other headline in the regular season, to the post-season superhuman performances that became the defining component of his legacy, Bumgarner stands out above his teammates.

Bumgarner's 2014 postseason is one of the best pitchers of the modern era that he has ever enjoyed and will continue to be that way for decades to come.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kykmq_DQjvE (/ embed)

Relief pitcher

Draw: Brian Wilson and Sergio Romo (for recording the last of a World Series)

Does the team of the whole decade really need a relay if Bumgarner is on the team?

Santiago Casilla recorded the largest amount of Giants saves closer this decade with 123, but Wilson and Romo recorded the final outs of the 2010 and 2012 World Series, respectively.

Neither of them would have achieved greatness without the help of men like Javier López and Jeremy Affeldt, but Wilson and Romo are approved by the punches they sent to all the Giants players in the middle of the diamond.

Manager

Bruce Bochy (for being the obvious and unique option)

(Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

How many other teams can say they only had one manager in this decade? Zero.

It won't be long before Bochy is in Cooperstown and he says a lot about his managerial skills that he may be the only Hall of Famer representative of a group that won three rings. That does not mean that we are closing the door to the idea that Posey or Bumgarner will eventually join him, but Bochy is the only lock of the biggest era of Giants baseball.