SFA Fast Track Celtic Park Incident

It seems that today we will have a decision on whether Sam Cosgrove will have his ban banned after Aberdeen got his wish for a quick hearing on Christmas Eve. If the player is clear, then he is free to play in the Boxing Day game according to the Scotsman.

Cosgrove received a direct red for throwing Kristoffer Ajer in a corner of the field, there was absolutely no call or rational explanation to do so.

The striker, who had scored earlier in the game, clearly cut a frustrated figure when Celtic resumed the lead and when Ajer stopped the ball, he lashed out.

Derek McInnes states that his player should not have been ejected. However, he threw himself against Kristoffer Ajer with reckless intent and left both feet in rhythm, in real time it seemed horrible.

When the speed is reduced in a repetition, it doesn't look too bad, but Aberdeen knows that they can enjoy this broken SFA system, so they have nothing to lose by asking the question.