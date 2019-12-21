Sewerball puts penguin players in & # 39; competitive mindset & # 39; before the games

Loading...

All players have their different pre-game routines, but the routine of a game day that many Penguins players share is a sewerball game.

The rules of sewerball are simple. The players stand in a circle and kick a soccer ball from side to side, trying to prevent it from touching the ground. There are different variations: the game can be played with two touches, where (as the name implies) players must touch the ball twice to try to send it to another player, it can be played with just one touch or it can be played where Players can have one or two touches to get rid of the ball.

"It's a soccer game to start your eyes and move your feet." Jared McCann he told me. "You try to give a boy a bad ball. You try to make him handle it, make sure he is focused and that he is using his feet to control it. We are not soccer players here, so sometimes it is quite fun try to see the guys fight. Everything is fun. "

"It's basically about keeping the ball in the air as long as you can." Bryan Rust said.

"If you are wrong and you play badly and the ball falls to the ground, you are out" Marcus Pettersson additional. "We play with two lives, so you get two outs like that."

This video shared by the penguins during the 2017 playoffs shows a group of players who play the version where they can have one or two touches:

A little football before the game for children. 🐧⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ruxo9WafKl

– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 3, 2017

The player who is eliminated is not necessarily the last to touch the ball. If a player sends a ball in the direction of a teammate, and it is judged that the teammate did not try hard enough to reach the ball, then the second player is eliminated, not the first.

"If the ball touches the ground and it's your fault, if you hit it too far for someone and it hits you and hits the ground, then you are out of the game," Rust said. "It's definitely an honor game and there are some questionable calls, but they're all good about it."

"Let's say I put a bad ball to Jared," Pettersson explained. "If he doesn't work for that and doesn't get there, we argue that he could have worked for that. He heats up."

"If there is a disagreement, you make a rock, paper or scissors" John Marino additional.

There are definitely often disagreements. Penguin players play in a small open area just around the corner from the entrance to the locker room, just past Mike Sullivan Talk the game days. While journalists wait for Sullivan to speak, we can usually hear a player or two defending their case in a call.

Penguins usually play twice on game days. A small group, usually Pettersson, Jake Guentzel, Rust, Tanev and McCann: they play around 5 p.m., then a larger group, which usually includes players like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkinand Patric Hornqvist (when healthy) plays after the team meeting at 5:30. However, not everyone on the team comes together. Dominik KahunFor example, he told me he stays out of those games after getting hurt playing a few years ago.

After learning the basics, I pulled out a page of Mike BabcockThe playbook and asked some of the usual participants to rank some of their best and worst teammates in terms of sewerball ability.

When it comes to who is the best, there was a fairly common answer: Europeans.

"Dominik Simon it's really good, "said Marino." Honestly, any of the European boys is really good. Soccer is practically his second sport. "

"I would say the best player is (Patric) Hornqvist"Rust said." It is usually out there. European boys are really good. "

"When we play just before the meeting, I would say that apart from me, I think Jake is pretty good," Pettersson said. "When everyone plays before the game, I think it's probably Horny. Dominik Simon is also pretty good."

"Rusty is very good at that," McCann said. "Horny is unreal."

"I would probably say that Rusty and I are pretty good," Tanev said. "Jared is passive, he just likes to play."

When I asked who is not so good at Sewerball, Rust did not want to give any name.

"I'm going to leave that for someone else to say," he laughed. "I don't want to throw anyone under the bus."

Other players did not hold back.

"I would say Pettersson is the worst," Tanev said after some thought.

"Oh, this is going to be controversial," Pettersson laughed. "I think (Nick) Bjugstad It is not very good. Johnny Marino is regular. He is meh. "

"The worst player, by far, is John Marino," McCann revealed. "Bjugy is also pretty bad, but Marino takes the palm."

"Oh, I'm not that good," Marino said without hesitation when I asked him who was the worst. Then McCann, watching me talk to Marino from the other side of the room, shouted: "I told him the truth!"

"Do not accept!" Marino laughed. "That's fair. Although I compete."

A player gets a little more into the game than others. After a recent game, Sullivan said Tanev "only plays the game at one speed: Mach-10." That sounds true for the pre-game sewer ball too. I don't think I'm capable of giving anything other than 110 percent.

"Tanev gets quite intense with that," Marino laughed. "That's practically everything he does."

"Tanev, he's & # 39; Turbo & # 39;" McCann said with a smile. "He just screams and screams, it's amazing. He likes to make the kids leave."

"He is the most controversial player," Pettersson said of Tanev. "It argues many missed calls."

It's a game for fun, but it's also a good way for boys to warm up before the game starts.

"It's one of those things that is nice to do before a game," Pettersson said. "It frees you, smiles at you and puts you in a competitive mindset."

"We're hockey players, right?" McCann said. "So we are competitive in everything. Sometimes it is fun to see boys get excited about it for no reason. I mean, it means nothing. But that shows how competitive we are. We want to win all the time." ".

"We play with the same boys before each game, so it's fun but it gets intense at the same time." Tanev said. "It's a good way to get going before the game."

"It's a fun way to make competitive juices flow before a game," Rust said. "Warm your legs, feel your body a little. It's very funny."

