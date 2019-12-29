Several vehicles were hit by a raging truck on the Stoney Trail. The police are investigating in Calgary

Loading...

Published on December 29, 2019

At least four vehicles were found along the Stoney Trail N.W. forced into the trench. Saturday night after a truck reportedly rammed her at high speed.

According to the Calgary Police Service (CPS), the collision series occurred along the Stoney Trail between the Shaganappi Trail N.W. and Harvest Hills Blvd N. around 10 p.m.

Officers were initially called after it was reported that a vehicle was accelerating without lights.

Emergency teams responded to multiple collisions along the Stoney Trail N.W. Saturday night.

Global news

Police said the officers had to force the suspect truck off the road themselves and the driver was arrested. Impairment is considered a factor in the collisions.

Several eastward lanes on the Stoney Trail were blocked for security reasons when the police investigated.

There were no fees.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

