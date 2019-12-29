Loading...

Reports: Several stabbed in the New York synagogue

Updated: 11:27 PM EST December 28, 2019

At least three people were reportedly stabbed in a synagogue in Rockland County, New York, on Saturday night, several media reported that a man reportedly entered Rabbi Rottenburg's Shul in Monsey and stabbed to the people during a Hanukkah celebration. Three people were stabbed near a synagogue before 10 p.m., according to Steve Lieberman, a reporter for The Journal News in Rockland County. It was not immediately clear how many victims there were or the extent of their injuries. At least some of the victims are Hasidic, according to the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, based in Hudson Valley, New York. Auckland County is located about 48 miles north of New York City. This is breaking news. Check again for updates.

3 people reported being stabbed just before 10 pm on Saturday near the synagogue on Forshay Road in Monsey. Police ask county aviation to cast lights and search and request all available K9 in the county to respond.

– Steve Lieberman (@LoHudLegal) December 29, 2019

At 9:50 tonight, a call came about a massive stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles north of New York). It is the house of a Hasidic rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals.

– OJPAC Hudson Valley (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019

Rockland County is located about 30 miles north of New York City.

