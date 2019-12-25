Several federal agencies are working on a plan for homeless veterans: Documents – National

Loading...

Government documents show that four federal ministries have quietly spent months responding to a government bipartisan call to end veteran homelessness by 2025.

The application was accepted in the lower house in June before the general elections.

She called on the government to present a goal by next summer, which included a special rent assistance program for homeless veterans.

Exact data on the number of homeless veterans in Canada are not yet known, but various studies estimate that between 3,000 and 5,000 people live, around 10 percent of whom are women.

The Minister for Social Development, Ahmed Hussen, told stakeholders at meetings that he wanted to deal with the issue quickly, as efforts and recognizable policy options would be supported by all parties.

This month's Liberal speech to the throne contained a promise that the government would help "ensure that every homeless veteran has a place to call home," even though there was no schedule.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's letters to Hussen and Veteran Secretary Lawrence MacAulay mandate them to build new, affordable veteran homes that include health, social, and employment services for "veterans who need additional help".

The letters are not about a special grant for veterans.

In a briefing to Hussen's predecessor, Jean-Yves Duclos, which the Canadian press had received under the Access Information Act, stakeholders' expectations outlined that the upcoming Canadian housing benefit amount, which is not only for veterans, was “an instrument serve directly against the homelessness of veterans. "

The benefit is tied to one person, not to a social housing unit, meaning that tenants do not lose the surcharge when they move and can pay the rent in a private apartment instead of waiting for the availability of a subsidized housing unit.

In talks with groups since Hussen became a minister, he was asked to cut some of the veteran's housing allowance because he feared being removed from the list of eligible persons. Officials told Duclos in the July 9 briefing that the concerns were due to provinces and territories' reluctance to fund veterinary shelters because "they are considered a federal responsibility."

Experts point to the success of direct housing benefits in the United States in reducing veteran homelessness as a case study for Canada.

The US housing voucher program works similarly to the Canadian housing benefit because a veteran who no longer needs one of the allocated subsidies passes it on to another person.

If Canada learned any lessons from the United States, it would have to have the right programs, spending, and political will, said Nan Roman, president of the National Alliance, based in Washington, to end homelessness.

For example, American spending on housing for veterans is about six times higher than for non-veterans, while the pressure to act originally came from the Obama White House and was confirmed by local politicians, she said.

According to an annual report from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the number of homeless veterans has decreased by 50 percent since 2010, including a 2.1 percent decrease between 2018 and 2019. The report, published a few days before Christmas, described the decline in Rental support and related services from the U.S. Department of Veterans are credited.

The results raised some hope that a similar approach could reduce homelessness in other groups, Roman said. The problem is not resolved, but it has been dramatically improved.

"People totally benefited from the fact that it is possible," she said. "Even if we didn't make it and didn't make it anywhere, people say it all the time:" Look what we did for veterans. "

© 2019 The Canadian Press

