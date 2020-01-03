Set It Off drop "So Predictable" as a surprise release of "After Midnight"

Loading...

After a surprise song released earlier in December, Set it just dropped another new song. The song is called "So Predictable".

Set It Off will hit the road starting next week on January 8.

Set It Off abandoned "Catch Me If You Can" in mid-December after posting a new version on Twitter.

This time it seems like they planned to follow the same formula. Both Cody Carson and Maxx Danziger teased that something was going to happen today.

Part 2…

– Cody Carson ⧖ (@CodySIO) January 2, 2020

i have a very good impression of tomorrow

– Maxx Danziger ⧖ (@MaxxSIO) January 2, 2020

Set It Off did not mislead us when they released "So Predictable" today. The track will apparently be on a release called After Midnight, which could be a collection of B sides or a Deluxe edition of their album Midnight.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wc_l2bE-0u0 (/ integrated)

"So Predictable" lyrics

You told me once, you told me twice

I know

I've seen this movie too often

So old, yes

'Cause I don't really need a crystal ball to see

That you will rotate the broken record until it reaches me

Play away, I will hear it until the day of my death

I know you (I know you)

I know you

So predictable

I've heard this song before

Don't act like you aren't (so predictable)

You play in a loop

Repeat, repeat, rewind (so predictable)

Again and again until it gets stuck in my head

It attaches to my brain

So predictable

I've heard this song before

Don't act like you weren't

So predictable

No, no matter how you throw this coin, nah, nah

With double sided, it's always the head, no choice

'Cause I don't really need a crystal ball to see

That you will rotate the broken record until it reaches me

Play away, I will hear it until the day of my death

I know you (I know you)

Yeah i know you

So predictable

I've heard this song before

Don't act like you aren't (so predictable)

You play in a loop

Repeat, repeat, rewind (so predictable)

Again and again until it gets stuck in my head

It attaches to my brain

So predictable

I've heard this song before

Don't act like you weren't

So predictable

(So ​​predictable)

(So ​​predictable)

From sunrise to sunset

From death to taxes

And how they remind me of you

The day comes and goes

Some things we will never know

But the usual monster is you

(So ​​predictable)

I've heard this song before

Don't act like you weren't

So predictable

You play in a loop

Repeat, repeat, rewind

So predictable

Again and again until it gets stuck in my head

It attaches to my brain

So predictable

I've heard this song before

Don't act like you weren't

So predictable

(Again and again and again and again and again and again)

(So ​​predictable)

(Again and again and again and again and again and again)

(So ​​predictable)

Set It Off to hit the road next week Sleep with the mermaids for the medicine tour. They will then embark on a series of headlining dates with Capstan right after. All tickets and information are available here. A full list of dates and locations is below.

Dates with sleeping with mermaids

08/01 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ The Forge

11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater

12/01 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

01/14 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

01/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

01/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

01/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency

01/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

01/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

01/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

01/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

01/26 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan

01/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

01/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

01/31 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

02/01 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium

02/04 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

02/05 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

07/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

08/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

Header dates with capstan

02/09 – Lakewood, OH @ Phantasy Nightclub

11/02 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater

12/02 – Dilworth, MN @ TAK Music Venue

02/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theater

02/15 – Calgary, AB @ The Rec Room

02/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Temple

02/18 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Ballroom

02/19 – Portland, OR @ Holocene *

02/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

* No capstan

What do you think of Set It Off's “So Predictable”? Make it sound below!

