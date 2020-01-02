Sensor Tower: App Store spending on Christmas Day was $ 193 million, considerably higher than Google Play

According to new data from Sensor Tower, Apple's App Store had another Christmas Day. New data indicate that consumers spent $ 193 million on the App Store on Christmas Day, an increase of around 16% compared to 2018.

In total, consumers spent $ 277 million this year worldwide on Google Play Store and the App Store, an increase of 11.3% on an annual basis. Apple's App Store accounted for most of this spending by 70%, and it significantly surpassed 2.7% growth in the Google Play Store.

Regarding the categories, the vast majority of consumers loved games this Christmas.

The majority of mobile spending for Christmas, around $ 210 million, was focused on the Games category, which generated 76 percent of sales in both stores and grew by about 8 percent Y / Y from $ 195 million. PUBG Mobile from Tencent's TiMi studio led the game with $ 8.5 million, an increase of 431 percent compared to the $ 1.6 million players who spent the game in Christmas 2018.

Entertainment apps, such as Disney +, accounted for the majority of non-game releases. Despite that, Tinder was the main non-game app for total spending on Christmas, with sales of $ 2.1 million.

In the United States alone, spending in the App Store and Play Store increased year on year, but slightly less rapidly:

Compared to the 11.3 percent Y / Y growth that stores have seen from a global perspective, consumers in the United States spent 4.8 percent more on apps at Christmas 2019 than a year ago. Spending amounted to $ 80 million on both platforms, an increase of about $ 76 million on Christmas 2018.

Christmas Day is always a big day for the App Store thanks to consumers who receive new devices and gift vouchers. Sensor Tower estimates actually seem a little low compared to historical data from Apple. For the 2018 holidays, Apple said spending on the App Store had reached $ 1.22 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Apple has not yet made any announcements about the App Store releases for the 2019 holiday season.

