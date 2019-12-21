Seniors help make thousands of baby hats for the hospital

Loading...

A group of older women who have formed a bond about love for crochet and knitting call themselves "Happy Hookers." His hobby is to help keep families warm in southeastern Wisconsin. "We just had fun. We had fun hooking," said Marge Giese of Happy Hookers. The women are hooked. "We each work on our own product," said Harriet Belke of Happy Hookers. Every Thursday morning, the group meets to weave at the Sussex Civic Center. "We are happy prostitutes," Belke said. "I enjoy doing this and I enjoy giving things to young children," Giese said. They make baby hats for St. Joseph Hospital. Belke estimates they have made about 14,000 in the past 11 years, in addition to dozens of blankets, shawls and mittens donated to various organizations and food pantries. "The years of old age can be lonely years and some sad situations. Older people lose spouses, so it is very important for them to continue rebuilding friendships and doing meaningful work," said the senior coordinator of the Civic Center's program. Sussex, Jean Horner. Aubrey White is a university student who is at home for the holidays. "It's nice to have that different perspective on life because a lot of my friends are my age, so it's nice to hear the different advice they give me." said.

A group of older women who have formed a bond about love for crochet and knitting call themselves "Happy Hookers."

His hobby is to help keep families warm throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

"We just had fun. We just had fun hooking," said Marge Giese of Happy Hookers.

The women are hooked.

"Each of us works on our own product," said Harriet Belke of Happy Hookers.

Every Thursday morning, the group meets to weave at the Sussex Civic Center.

"We are happy prostitutes," Belke said.

"I enjoy doing this and I enjoy giving things to young children," Giese said.

They make baby hats for St. Joseph Hospital.

Belke estimates they have made about 14,000 in the last 11 years, in addition to dozens of blankets, shawls and mittens donated to various organizations and food pantries.

"The years of old age can be lonely years and some sad situations. Older people lose spouses, so it is very important for them to continue rebuilding friendships and doing meaningful work," said the senior coordinator of the Civic Center's program. Sussex, Jean Horner.

Aubrey White is a university student who is at home for the holidays.

"It's nice to have a different perspective on life because a lot of my friends are my age, so it's good to hear the different tips they have for me," White said.

.