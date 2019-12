Loading...

Senate approves robocall legislation

Updated: 12:13 PM EST December 20, 2019

The Senate passed a bill Thursday to combat automatic calls, sending President Donald Trump a measure aimed at combating a persistent and costly problem for Americans.

