Semi-tested dump driver for pads, order states

SALT LAKE CITY – Investigators continue to investigate whether the man driving a tanker truck that rolled during Thanksgiving weekend, closing the highway for hours, was under the influence.

On November 30, a two-tanker truck filled with butane overturned on I-15 near Lehi, blocking all traffic lanes. The highway closed in both directions for almost 10 hours when emergency teams responded to the situation.

Other motorists who were the first to help the semi-driver told police "that he seemed disoriented while helping him out of the truck," according to a sworn search warrant filed in the 3rd District Court.

When investigators interviewed the man at the hospital, "he told them that he had taken Lortab earlier in the day and that the soldiers also found Xanax pills in the truck," the order says.

The 66-year-old man from Evanston, Wyoming, was originally charged in the Lehi Court of Justice with a traffic violation. But that charge was dismissed the next day. Prosecutors said in their motion to dismiss that they would be "resubmitting this case at a later date with additional charges."