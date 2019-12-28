Self-service options that grow beyond the cash register

Loading...

Work, children and a million other things – people are just always busy and that means many of us are looking for convenience.

Many of us have seen self-checkout counters, but now automation goes beyond that.

NextLevel Drycleaning in Edmonton offers drop-off lockers to speed up small tasks.

"We wanted to have an idea to make a really banal and lengthy process more efficient, without the need for chemical cleaning," said business partner Elijah Hassan.

It's easy and the lockers are open 24/7. You can even have parcels delivered there.

"You don't have to interact with a human, you can just enter, drop, click, and go," said Hassan.

NextLevel hopes to expand its platform across Canada and beyond.

It is not the only company that uses self-service technology.

Canada Post has three concept stores and one is in Edmonton. They each have self-service shipping stations and parcel boxes and enable customers to prepare and send parcels as they please.

"When you have your package and your labels on it and you are ready to insert it, this is a very easy and very convenient way to get out the door," said Jason Papadopoulos, Retail Manager of Canada Post.

“We have to be competitive and innovative. New technologies and automation are part of this. Only customer options are added. "

Some retailers wonder how this affects consumers.

"Despite the fact that we are connected, we [still] have limited personal interaction," said Craig Patterson, director of the School of Retail at the University of Alberta.

"We may be on our cell phones, we may be on Facebook. Losing human interaction is one less person in the life of a person who is actually physically there. "

Still, convenience is paramount, and self-service options are increasing.

