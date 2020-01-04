Selective service reports a peak in online traffic on Friday

Loading...

The Selective Service System, which is responsible for collecting information for a draft and executing it, reported on Friday an increase in website traffic amid a conflict between the US. UU. And Iran. Men aged 18 to 25 must register for the service, which can be done online or by mail. A draft would change the voluntary military service to a requirement, but the president and Congress would need to pass official legislation to authorize it, says the Selective Service. The registration of the Selective Service notes does not mean that you will join the army. If a draft occurs, men would be called based on a lottery and their year of birth. "If you are trying to register or verify the registration, please come back later today while we are working to resolve this problem," an agency message said in part. "We appreciate your patience." The website seemed to be running later on Friday. In 2015, the Obama administration opened all military occupational specialties to women, including "combat jobs," and a federal judge ruled in February 2019 that a draft only for men was unconstitutional, but the court decision had no immediate effect. , CNN said. Congress has ordered a commission to study the country's preliminary requirements, including whether it should maintain an exclusively male policy. Its final recommendations should be submitted in March 2020. The Selective Service said that "the dissemination of erroneous information" caused the high traffic of the website. He did not give more details. Those who do not register may face a fine and / or imprisonment, as well as other restrictions.

