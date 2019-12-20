Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice New Trailer Celebrates Game of the Year Award

Loading...

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was crowned the Game of the Year at The Game Awards and to celebrate, the developer From Software has launched a new breakthrough to celebrate the occasion.

Check it out below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14FfhVQrrAo

The advance of praise highlights some of the quotes from the game media about the game and there is much to say. Metacritic states that the game is a "Must Play", while Gamespot also considers it its "Game of the Year". The player community was very happy with the game in general, as there was much to love about the game. Despite the uncertainty, this more than anything proves that this was the Game of the Year.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a brilliant combination of an exciting story with the basis of the iconic FromSoftware game. The gameplay follows the traditional gameplay of FromSoftware, as it is a challenge, but always presents the scenario as feasible. The game is very complete and shows that FromSoftware really put his heart and soul into this title.

The 2019 Game Awards proved to be a solid show of world premieres, games and prizes already announced. The show had a Green Day performance that was totally solid and offered a great time to enjoy and appreciate the entire production. If you miss the program, don't worry, Gameranx has you covered with a summary of all the winners that come from the night

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is now available on all platforms. Did you enjoy this trailer? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

Source: PlayStation Youtube