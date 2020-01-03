Segway & # 39; s S-Pod makes WALL-E & # 39; s Hoverchairs a reality on wheels

Loading...

The dystopian future is closer than we thought, since Segway-Ninebot has effectively revealed their vision of the hoverchairs of WALL-E.

The futuristic chair is called the S-Pod and is announced as "a first-class smart transportation pod for private campuses such as airports, theme parks and shopping centers."

Just like in the film, the S-Pod is designed to relieve the annoying task of walking. To do this, the self-balancing seat is equipped with an "adaptive center of gravity automatic control system" and electric motors with which the device can reach speeds of up to 24 mph (39 km / h).

I think of this scene from Wall-E at least once a month, if not more pic.twitter.com/JrsTlO4K3a

– Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) February 23, 2016

As leaning takes effort, Segway has an & # 39; intuitive support navigation panel & # 39; and developed a control button that allows users to speed up or slow down. The S-Pod can also rotate and rotate, because turning your head would be too tiring.

The S-Pod sounds like a dream product for the bank potatoes among us and Segway assures us that the vehicle is safe because designers have eliminated the possibility of "falling into any situation". Of course safety is a relative concept as trying to eliminate walking is not exactly healthy.

Segway did not say much else about the S-Pod, but they confirmed that it has a remote control system and was inspired by a movie. Instead of the fat and lazy society of WALL-E, the company said the S-Pod was inspired by the Gyrosphere in Jurassic World.

In addition to the S-Pod, Segway-Ninebot introduces a handful of other products at CES. They include an eScooter that can hit 100 km / h and an e-moped that can travel up to 75 km with a single load. There will also be various KickScooters and off-road oriented Segways.