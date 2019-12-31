Seekers will not abandon the hunt for puppies of the mother of the Great Pyrenees

Loading...

HUNTSVILLE, Weber County – Believing that it will not survive the winter, search engines say they will not stop trying to save a dog from the Great Pyrenees abandoned in the snowy mountains of Utah, even if it means camping in freezing temperatures.

They have called her "Grace."

"We believe it will be by the grace of God that we find her. We all need a little grace in our lives, and she is our grace," said Kathryn McLeod, one of the researchers.

On December 1, Kat Perry and her boyfriend discovered three puppies and their mother trapped in the Ant Flat area east of the Pineview reservoir. The snowmobiles asked for help to save the dogs, which prompted the search and the rescuers of the county to take a sled and take the puppies to a safe place.

The mother, however, escaped.

Authorities believe she had left her shepherd owners to give birth, and shepherds left the dog behind while avoiding a snowstorm. The owners have not come forward to claim the dogs, Perry said.

He recalled the rescue of the puppies as "bittersweet".

“It was amazing to find the puppies because I know I saved them. But I was so close to having mom, and I hated leaving her. I cried all the way back down the snowmobile trail, ”Perry said Tuesday.

Already weaned, two of the puppies have been adopted, and Perry adopted one herself.

Although the puppies had a happy ending, the story of the abandoned mother led several friends and strangers of Perry to join the hunt. They had a "significant" sighting of her on Tuesday and are optimistic that they will eventually capture her, McLeod said.

"It's important to me because she really doesn't have another defender." She needs someone. She needs to be rescued, and if we stopped our efforts, she really doesn't have anyone else. We just want to save her, and it would be really good to have a Christmas miracle or a New Year's miracle, ”said McLeod.

Perry believes that if they don't rescue her, Grace won't survive the winter. When Perry and her boyfriend originally found and fed the dogs, she noticed that the mother was extremely thin.

"He wears a collar that he apparently got when he was a small puppy, and it got bigger and the collar is super, very tight," Perry recalled, adding that the dog seemed to have trouble swallowing.

An image of a dog from the Great Pyrenees called "Grace" was shared in a Facebook group by search engines who have seen it from afar.

Facebook.com

Searchers have spent countless hours touring the ranch area where Grace has been seen several times in hopes of attracting her to them. Initially, she was seen with two male dogs, but recently she has been seen alone. Dogs are prone to walk, and the group never seems to be in the right place at the right time, Perry said. Grace escapes when people approach.

Search engines have driven snowmobiles, an ARGO snow machine, cross-country skis, snowshoes and even a helicopter trying to find it. They visit the area regularly, sometimes camping, to put meat for Grace in a trap and check the game cameras.

It's hard to know if the dog has been eating the food he has left or if another wildlife has stolen it, Perry said.

McLeod and another seeker hope to share Grace's "joint custody" once they find her, as they became attached to her during the search. But McLeod said they want what is best for her. The two women "put their lives totally on hold to do this," visiting the ranch area 17 days in a row, according to Perry. Others search on weekends.

Search engines have also spent thousands of dollars on gas, supplies and time. Most of them live in West Haven, more than an hour's drive from Grace.

A Facebook page created by search engines has accumulated about 900 followers, and a GoFundMe account raised $ 1,500 to help fund the search effort.

When asked when he thinks the search could end, Perry says it has not been discussed.

"I really don't think they quit," he said. "Eventually we will catch her, it will only take time."

The great Pyrenees are classified as working dogs, and are often over-bred and neglected, which leaves many of them in shelters, according to National Pyr Rescue. They are promoted as independent, calm and gentle thinkers. Because they are considered livestock guard dogs, they are not subject to animal cruelty laws, says the rescue group.

"These dogs, you know, take care of sheep, and we know that there are some very good ranchers who take good care of their dogs." But there is also a kind of situation of these dogs that remain in the mountain tops. She is not the first, and we want to raise awareness, and maybe she can be the poster girl of the difficult situation of the race when they leave. They are domestic dogs, so they are not meant to survive alone, "McLeod explained.

McLeod believes it is a miracle that puppies, white and fluffy dogs have been found on a snow-covered mountain, and expects a second miracle.

"Grace and miracles go together," he said.