Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Postpones Trip to Ukraine, Will Focus on Iraq – National

Published on January 1, 2020 at 1:48 pm

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo postponed a trip to Ukraine on Wednesday to focus on the situation in Iraq after protesters attacked the US embassy.

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the outside of the US embassy and threw stones at protests over two days. They retired on Wednesday after Washington deployed additional troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.

Pompeo postponed his trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus "because the secretary had to be in Washington DC to continue to monitor the current situation in Iraq and to ensure the security of Americans in the Middle East," said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus in a statement.

On Tuesday evening, Pompeo Fox News had announced that the Ukraine trip had not yet been completed.

Pompeo should reaffirm US support for Ukraine during its highest visit to the US since President Donald Trump's impeachment process on his relations with Ukraine.

