Secret Santas puts magic on vacation

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Randall Carlisle witnessed something remarkable last week at Odyssey House of Utah. The children who stayed there with parents who were in treatment were preparing for school, and the 23 were dressed in a new coat, hat, gloves and boots, each carefully chosen to match the child's favorite color.

"Everyone loves Secret Santas for two reasons: we all share the desire for fantasy and hope to be the recipients of Secret Santa's generosity. And we all experience the indirect joy and pleasure of giving through Secret's acts of kindness. Santa. We feel happy, once retired. " – Fran Walfish, a family and relationship therapist in Beverly Hills, California, who wrote "The Self-Conscious Father"

The employees of a Cottonwood Heights company gave them the items they voted to eliminate their Christmas party in favor of doing something nice in the community.

“We have different magical people that appear at Christmas. The company had made great progress and had obtained sizes and colors that children liked, ”said Carlisle, media specialist. "They also brought each child a wrapped gift, to make sure they would have one on Christmas day. These children were very excited. The moms were crying. It was so fun to watch."

The "Secret Saints" are appearing throughout the country at this time, continuing with the legacy of a Kansas City man who is credited with having begun the tradition. And they are delighting not only the recipients of their generosity, but the community in general as they pay installment payments, deliver cash and settle medical debts, among other things, for families struggling in what is supposed to It is a joyful season.

"Everyone loves Secret Santas for two reasons: we all share the desire for fantasy and hope to be the recipients of Secret Santa's generosity. And we all experience the indirect joy and pleasure of giving through Secret's acts of kindness. Santa. We feel happy, once retired, "said Fran Walfish, a family and relationship therapist in Beverly Hills, California, who wrote" The Self-Conscious Father. "

One of the most active Secret Santas is spreading joy and amazement in southeastern Idaho, where the cheerful and old elf has partnered with East Idaho News to spend half a million dollars on everything from gift cards to funeral expenses.

Even billionaire Bill Gates has gotten into the Secret Santa action, through an anonymous gift exchange on the Reddit website.

In this file photo of May 5, 2014, Microsoft co-founder and Berkshire Hathaway board member Bill Gates speaks during an interview with Liz Claman on the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb.

Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Here is a sample of what has been done to help others across the country. Perhaps your actions inspire you and your family to undertake a top secret operation on your own.

Goodness in Kansas City

Larry Stewart of Kansas City was not the first person to sneak out distributing gifts at Christmas, according to tradition, it would be St. Nicholas. But in the United States, Stewart is often credited with being the first person to deliver $ 100 bills to mass strangers, especially at Christmas. Stewart did it for more than 25 years, giving away more than $ 1 million before his death in 2007.

Stewart became a Holy Secret because someone had once shown him desperately necessary kindness, he told radio host Dave Ramsey.

Once, when he was homeless and bankrupt, Stewart ate at a restaurant in Mississippi and then said he had lost his wallet when it was time to pay the bill. A cook listened to the conversation, approached and gave him a $ 20 bill, saying, "Son, you must have left this." After that, Stewart promised God that if he was ever able to help others, he would. He began distributing $ 5 or $ 10, and as he became more successful, he began distributing hundreds. He didn't want publicity, and only released his identity after a newspaper found out and planned to publish a story when he was dying of esophageal cancer.

According to the Kansas City Star, he recruited others to continue the tradition after his death, and people have done it, not only in Kansas City, but throughout the country. And Secret Santas not only delivers cash as Stewart did, but also organizes other types of life-changing gifts.

In southeast Idaho, a news team appeared to tell Dale Gneiting, who was paralyzed from the waist down in a work-related accident 25 years ago, that Santa is paying for a fence so that his new dog can have more freedom. Santa also provided a new bed for Gneiting, which made the man in Idaho Falls cry. Other recent gifts included fixing the truck that Margo Plum, an assistant at Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls, uses to transport her 19-year-old son, who has disabilities. The gift, delivered by one of the reporters, included $ 5,000 and the cost of snow tires and other repairs.

Secret Santa himself gives new gifts every day and gave Steve and Camille Moon of Rigby, Idaho, and his family $ 3,000 in gift cards for groceries and another $ 3,000 in gift cards for gasoline. Moon travels to Utah for medical treatment. Santa also covered the funeral costs of a woman whose 45-year-old husband died last summer and gave her a $ 1,000 grocery gift card, which will help when raising her 16-year-old grandson.

CBS News reported that a rich businessman who has become an annual habit of giving out $ 100, $ 200 or $ 300 in Christmas joy to people in need this year recruited bus drivers from the Milwaukee County Transit System to deliver gifts to passengers who need it, reducing both drivers and riders to tears. Santa said he asked five traffic drivers for help because the transit system has a true culture of care. You can see one of the traffic elves in action in this CBS video.

Goodwill towards men.

In Fort Collins, Colorado, a secret Santa Claus has been buying the toys section of a local goodwill for years at Christmas so that every child entering the store can get a free toy.

According to The Coloradoan, "The Secret Santa, a Fort Collins resident, has been buying Goodwill's toy section every Christmas for seven to nine years; the tradition is so old that no one can remember when it started. He said he entered Goodwill so many years after he had an epiphany about "the grace of giving."

Friends of the anonymous donor and other community members have contributed toys this year, with a total of 10,000 items.

WRBL, in eastern Alabama, reports that the Secret Santa Claus who pays Walmart deliveries has paid $ 20,000 again, selecting accounts that have toys for children. Santa also added $ 8,600 in gift cards for needy families. The cheerful old elf hit this year at the Auburn Walmart; Last year he made those who had layaway in the Opileka store happy. (The reservation plans allow buyers to select items and make a small down payment, then pay for the purchase over time, helping buyers without many resources to buy items).

In Florida, Fox 35 Orlando reported that the Dade City Police Department paid 26 Walmart bills for a total of $ 4,300. Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack also delivered some Christmas joy to Walmart shoppers in Fort Pierce, Florida, paying 300 vacation bills worth $ 80,000, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A couple playing Secret Santa in Detroit was delivering $ 100 bills recently at local bus stops, schools, city parks and even Dollar Tree stores, according to the Detroit Free Press. In early December, they delivered $ 13,000 that way. Over the years, the article notes, they have donated more than $ 171,000 to strangers, from the elderly to a single mother who buys cheap toys for her daughter. They told the newspaper that they get a lot of the gifts, including many hugs.

CBS WIAT TV captured the joy and hugs after a Secret Santa in Perry County, Alabama, recruited members of the sheriff's office, working with the Alabama Coalition for Healthy Mothers and Children, to deliver a total of $ 15,000 to families and individuals identified as particularly needy.

A check for 10 thousand

It is not necessary to have hundreds or thousands of dollars to be a secret Santa. You can do it with $ 10 or $ 20, as the original secret Santa Claus, Stewart, showed when he was just beginning.

In past years, some have played Santa by buying things from strangers on his Amazon wish list. Amazon no longer allows people to see the lists of people they don't know, but anyone can buy a charity that has published a list (visit smile.amazon.com/charitylists and write the cause you want to support).

Others are joining the orchestrated Secret Santa gift exchanges, such as one run by the Reddit website, which had 113,000 registrations this year by people around the world. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the most famous participant; Last year, he surprised a woman from Virginia with a luxurious gift package that included a $ 500 donation to an animal sanctuary and a $ 500 gift card to a craft store.

Karen and Jon M. Huntsman Sr., founders and principal benefactors, speak during the dedication of the new $ 100 million expansion of the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City on Friday, October 28, 2011.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Deseret News had its own secret moment of Santa a few years ago when the late billionaire philanthropist Jon M. Huntsman issued a check for $ 10,000 to cover the cost of providing Christmas to more than 300 children who still needed to be adopted through Sub for Santa It had been a difficult economic year and the number of families in need in the program was particularly high. The previously anonymous donation guaranteed that hundreds of children had something under the tree that Christmas day.

As for the company that surprised temporary residents at Odyssey House, it was finally "expelled" for its kindness because Carlisle wanted to use images on the treatment program's Facebook page. Winter supplies came from Imagine Health. But everyone intended to give without showing off, simply because the need was there and they could meet it.

Isn't that the secret to being a true Santa, anyway?