Second Sanctuary Amendment To Challenge New Firearms Laws

(Shutterstock)

By DENISE LAVOIE Editor, Legal Affairs AP

BUCKINGHAM, Virginia (AP) – A crowd of over 400 people standing in the meeting room filled the meeting room, recently spilled into the parking lot in rural Buckingham County, Virginia. They had one thing in mind: guns.

The vast majority were in favor of a proposal to protect their right to carry firearms: declare the county a sanctuary of the Second Amendment.

Similar scenes have taken place across Virginia in the past six weeks. Gun owners go down to local offices to demand that their government leaders establish sanctuaries for gun rights.

The resolutions, heavily promoted by the gun group Virginia Citizens Defense League, vary from county to county, but most state the intent of local law enforcement officials. 39; oppose any "unconstitutional restriction" on the right of the second amendment to keep and bear arms. In the past two months, more than 100 counties, cities and towns in Virginia have approved such resolutions.

The current movement started last year in Illinois and has quickly spread to many states, including California, Colorado, New Mexico and Florida.

In Virginia, where the National Rifle Association is headquartered, legislators on both sides have traditionally supported gun rights. But in recent years, Democrats have supported tighter restrictions on guns.

The sanctuary's second amendment movement began after Democrats promising new gun control laws took over both houses of the state legislature in the Nov. 5 elections.

The gun control proposals gained momentum after a gunman killed 12 and injured four others in a municipal building in Virginia Beach in May. But a special legislative session convened by Democratic Governor Ralph Northam after the mass shooting failed to produce new gun control bills when the Republicans closed it after only 90 minutes.

Gun control advocates are now proposing a range of new restrictions, including universal background checks, assault weapons bans, and red flag laws that would allow authorities to temporarily withdraw firearms of persons deemed dangerous to themselves or to others.

A proposal by the new Senate majority leader, Dick Saslaw, ignited gun rights advocates and helped fuel the sanctuary's second amendment movement. The bill, as originally proposed, would make it a crime to sell, manufacture, buy or possess assault weapons and certain magazines. Saslaw has since said that allowing the current owners to keep their guns "makes sense", and he expects to amend the bill.

But many see Saslaw's bill as the first step on a slippery slope that will end with the withdrawal of their weapons.

"We have the right to defend our households and we have the right to defend ourselves – full stop," said Jake Eubanks, 35, of Buckingham County, about 75 miles west of Richmond, where the authorities approved a sanctuary resolution earlier this month.

Darrell Miller, co-director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law, said that the sanctuary movement is largely a phenomenon in rural communities, where people grew up hunting and cherishing their weapons.

"For whatever reason, people, especially in these communities, are deeply concerned that the universal confiscation of firearms is imminent," said Miller.

David Campbell, vice president of the Effingham County Board in Illinois, said his county was one of the first in the country to pass a resolution on the sanctuary's second amendment in April 2018. Campbell said he and a local attorney had chosen the word "sanctuary" as a drag on Democratic leaders who used the word to describe their refusal to cooperate with federal immigration officials in the "cities" movement sanctuaries ".

"We thought, well, if they could do it, why couldn't we make Effingham County a sanctuary for law-abiding and law-abiding gun owners?" Said Campbell.

The movement caught fire and today, 70 of 102 Illinois counties have approved the resolutions, said Campbell.

"What it is intended to do is send a message to our lawmakers to let them know that we are not going to defend the passage of unconstitutional laws as they are trying to do it, "said Campbell.

The two sides disagree on the effectiveness of these resolutions.

In an advisory opinion released on Friday, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring called the resolutions "part of a gun lobby effort to stir up fear" and said the resolutions "do not # 39; had no legal effect ”.

US Representative Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, told the Washington Examiner that Northam could cut public funds to counties that do not comply with new gun control laws and could even call on the National Guard to enforce laws, if necessary.

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the governor had "absolutely no intention of calling the national guard".

Northam said he was "not seeking retaliation" against the communities that pass the resolutions and is confident that local law enforcement officials "will continue to apply the constitutional laws".

"The Virginians spoke after this mass tragedy, they spoke on November 5 and they basically said," Enough is enough, "said Northam.

But Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said the resolutions would have teeth if local sheriffs and prosecutors agreed to refuse to arrest or prosecute people who break new laws they say , violate the second amendment.

"The counties say this thing is unconstitutional. We don't want it, we don't want it enforced, and in most cases we won't, ”he said.

A Virginia sheriff has promised to supply thousands of county residents "to protect their constitutional right to own firearms."

"Every Commonwealth sheriff and attorney in Virginia will see the consequences if our general assembly adopts unnecessary new gun restrictions," Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins wrote on Facebook.

At the Buckingham County meeting, local resident Marie Flowers was one of the few to oppose the sanctuary proposal. Flowers said she believed the NRA had sold the "" John Wayne Syndrome "to gun rights activists.

"No one is deprived of their liberty except those who are murdered," she said.